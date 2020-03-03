Solicitor General Jose Calida has asked the Supreme Court to impose a gag order against ABS-CBN. This, in addition to his filing on Feb. 10, 2020 a “quo warranto” petition against the giant network for committing violations that, according to the solicitor general, are grounds for the non-renewal of a 25-year franchise to continue its operation that is supposed to expire on May 4, 2020.

On Feb. 18, 2020, he filed before the Supreme Court “a very urgent motion” to gag ABS-CBN from reporting and commenting on the quo warranto case against the network’s franchise.

Calida’s quo warranto petition asks the High Court to revoke ABS-CBN’s franchise based on three grounds: offering pay-per-view services without permit; using the franchise of a company it acquired without congressional approval; and ceding or giving up foreign control by issuing Philippine Depositary Receipts or PDRs.

“We want a gag order to be issued in this case so that facts can be decided upon evidence produced in court, and that the determination of such facts should be uninfluenced by bias, prejudice, or sympathies,” Calida said in a very urgent motion submitted before the SC.

Calida filed the motion as support for the media giant continued to pour following his quo warranto petition which, if granted, would limit the news company’s coverage of the story, buoyed up further by his asking for gagging reactions to his gag motion.

The High Tribunal, up to this writing, has not yet issued a ruling on the quo warranto or gag order reportedly as it is still studying the cases. My humble stand praises the wisdom of the judiciary in not jumping to a conclusion of a case that has produced an avalanche of reactions.

A good many organizations have expressed their opposition to the quo warranto petition, and, not surprisingly raised their arm against the gag order, on account of its suppression of freedom of expression, and keeping the public ignorant of the status of the cases. The protest actions were made by organizations and individuals. How emotional the crowd is is understandable, and the High Tribunal members, I believe, will not be influenced by a tumult inspired by an increasingly controversial solicitor general.

The solicitor general is supposed to be the top government lawyer, arguing for the state on matters of transcendental importance. The public is supposed to be secure in the knowledge that the solicitor general only has the best interests of the government in mind.

But from what we have seen so far, Solicitor General Calida has only used the powers of his office to go after the perceived enemies of his boss, President Duterte, and the process ingratiate himself to the powers-that-be.

Remember when he filed a quo warranto petition before the Supreme Court assailing the legitimacy of the appointment of Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno? This petition successfully paved the way for Sereno’s removal from office, even when the only constitutional means for such was supposed to be impeachment – the sole province of the Legislative branch.

And now Calida has done it again, filing a quo warranto petition against network giant ABS-CBN, claiming that among others, ABS-CBN violated its legislative franchise when it operated a pay-per-view channel through free-to-air signals, and when it sold ownership shares to foreign investors by selling Philippine Depositary Receipts.

Again, the solicitor general saw nothing wrong with overstepping the only body with sole jurisdiction on the issue of franchise renewals – the House of Representatives.

Calida was also insistent that his legal maneuver had absolutely nothing to do with President Duterte, even as the latter had, on numerous occasions, spoken against ABS-CBN and threatened it with closure. This was because the network failed to air his political advertisements during the 2016 campaign.

The president claimed he had nothing to do with the quo warranto case, and accepted ABS-CBN president and chief operating officer Carlo Juan Tadeo Lopez Katigbak’s plea for apology, but left the matter in the hands of Congress. His daughter, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte, supported the franchise renewal of-ABS-CBN.

During a hearing of the Senate Committee on Public Services, it was established that the President’s vendetta was primarily the reason for all the trouble ABS-CBN now finds itself in. His ire was sparked and blown to fiery remarks on the failure of the media conglomerate’s refusal to air his propanda campaign in May 2016 although he had paid P117 million for national ads and P65 million to local ads. The national ads were run, but P6.6 million of local ads were not, which were purchased late, in compliant with the conglomerate’s policy of first-come-first-served basis. Of the total P182 million purchased, only P6.6 million was not accommodated. Writes fiery columnist Solita Collas-Monsod: “For that 3.4 percent failure, a franchise is not renewed?”

Duterte’s former aide, now Senator Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go, said that the President’s feelings were hurt. “Nababoy ang Presidente,” (He has been treated like a swine.) Go, known for his closeness to Mr. Duterte even when he is already supposed to be an independent senator of the republic, said. But Senator Go mentions nothing of his boss’ dirty language re ABS-CBN – and other matters.

As the broadcast giant’s franchise was nearing, and the members of Congress dilly-dallying on the network’s case, several resolutions were filed asking for the extension of the franchise. Sen. Franklin Drilon et al filed a resolution seeking to renew the franchise of ABS-CBN corporation up to the end of 2022, citing the need for more time for both houses of Congress on the renewal issue, and also claimed that it is Congress, not the Supreme Court, that has jurisdiction over the ABS-CBN’s franchise renewal. In a letter signed by Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano and the committee on legislative franchise chair Rep. Franz Alvarez, they asked the National Telecommunication Commission (NTC) to issue a provisional authority to allow ABS-CBN to operate from May 4, 2020 until such time that the Congress has made a decision on its application.

Adding to the heated debate, former Supreme Court Justice Reynato Puno and retired SC Justice Angelina Sandoval Gutierrez, opined that NTC’s permitting ABS-CBN allowing to operate without a franchise will run counter to a 2003 ruling issued by the high tribunal. Also, former Senator Juan Ponce-Enrile said ABS-CBN’s use of the PDR is unlawful, as the law cites that media outlets must be wholly, fully owned by Filipinos. Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP) Domingo said it is best for Congress to decide about the franchise issue instead of the NTC’s using a “stop gap” measure.

To the contrary, former Chief Justice Artemio Panganiban told ABS-CBN news Karen Davila the quo warranto is not the right remedy to scrap the operation of ABS-CBN.

Calida said ABS-CBN’s statements, either through its official channels or by its artists and supporters, as well as the news department’s reports on the issue, violate the rule on sub judice. But reporters and commentators have raised their objections in their private capacity as journalists, not as the network’s employees.

ABS-CBN avers that, saying “(the) sub judice rule should not be applied to impair, through prior restraint, the fundamental freedoms of speech and of the press that serve as bedrocks of a democratic society.”

Last Monday’s Senate hearing shed light on issues that had been otherwise obfuscated by personalities hell bent on muddling the facts to achieve their own purposes. For example, no less than the Bureau of Internal Revenue, the Securities and Exchange Commission and the National Telecommunication Commission said that ABS-CBN did not commit any violation whatsoever.

And since it clarified many matters regarding the ABS-CBN controversy, it led people to conclude that the only remaining action to be taken must be done by their elected representatives at the House, which is charged with sitting on the franchise-related 11 bills and not touching on the extension of the ABS-CBN franchise. Why this is so is the $64 question.

The SC will tackle the solicitor general’s quo warranto petition and the gag order issue motion during its en banc session on March 10.

We wait with bated breath the High Tribunal’s decision.

