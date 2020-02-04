NEWS COMMENTARIES
EDITORIAL - Now it’s highly pathogenic bird flu
(The Philippine Star) - February 4, 2020 - 12:00am

Authorities are still trying to determine how the African swine fever virus managed to jump from Luzon to Mindanao. A thousand pigs have been culled in Davao Occidental after confirmation of ASF contamination – the first outside Luzon since the virus was detected in Rizal province last year.

While ASF is not known to jump to humans, it has devastated the local hog industry, especially backyard swine raisers. With the virus reaching Mindanao, Cebu has further tightened measures to protect its local breeders as well as its thriving lechon and chicharon enterprises.

Even before authorities have established how ASF entered Davao Occidental, the national government will have to guard against the emergence of yet another pathogen. A statement over the weekend from the Chinese Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs declared that H5N1 – a “highly pathogenic subtype” of avian influenza – had killed 4,500 chickens in a farm in Shaoyang City, prompting the local government to cull nearly 18,000 chickens.

Shaoyang is in Hunan province, which is located next to Hubei, epicenter of the raging novel coronavirus outbreak.

Unlike ASF, bird flu can be transmitted to humans. Since 2003, the World Health Organization has recorded 455 human deaths in several countries due to H5N1 flu. The disease can also be as devastating to the poultry industry as ASF is to hog raisers. Highly pathogenic avian flu has killed millions of birds and domestic fowl around the world and caused the destruction of massive numbers of eggs.

Containing avian flu may be easier at this point for China, which has imposed unprecedented lockdowns of entire cities to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. The Philippines, for its part, has dealt with a milder version of avian flu in the past, and has since attained bird flu-free status. This, however, can change overnight.

While no human deaths were recorded in the country during the 2017 avian flu outbreak, hundreds of thousands of chickens, quails and ducks were culled. Humans and the poultry industry must be protected from this more pathogenic version. With ASF still to be contained, the government must ensure that there are sufficient resources to deal with the H5N1 threat.

AFRICAN SWINE FEVER
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
My Carabao English
HINDSIGHT - By F. Sionil Jose | February 3, 2020 - 12:00am
Way back in the 1980s, when my fiction in English was already translated into so many foreign languages, I was criticized for my “Carabao” English, that it wasn’t English enough.
Opinion
fbfb
As Rody rests, nCoV crisis meeting waits
POSTSCRIPT - By Federico D. Pascual Jr. | February 2, 2020 - 12:00am
Even God the Creator had to rest on the seventh day, so maybe we should not begrudge President Duterte’s resting over the weekend before convening this week a top-level meeting on the Novel Coronavirus outbreak...
Opinion
fbfb
The ‘gold standard’
COMMONSENSE - By Marichu A. Villanueva | February 3, 2020 - 12:00am
What many Filipino smokers flippantly ignore is smoking-related diseases.
Opinion
fbfb
Armageddon
AS A MATTER OF FACT - By Sara Soliven De Guzman | February 3, 2020 - 12:00am
Chinese New Year celebrations were rudely interrupted with the outbreak of the deadly Novel Coronavirus. The New Year did not start as we expected it to become.
Opinion
fbfb
Olympic dreams
SKETCHES - By Ana Marie Pamintuan | February 3, 2020 - 12:00am
From polio to Taal Volcano to the first death in our country from the novel coronavirus, we’ve lurched from one crisis to the next and we’re just entering the second month of the year, and the second...
Opinion
fbfb
Latest
Duterte faces acid test in nCoV crisis
POSTSCRIPT - By Federico D. Pascual Jr. | February 4, 2020 - 12:00am
A nervous nation wonders if and when President Duterte will emerge from his weekend break to preside over a crisis meeting called belatedly to plot moves to nip the spread of the deadly novel Coronavirusfour days...
1 hour ago
Opinion
fbfb
Hysteria
FIRST PERSON - By Alex Magno | February 4, 2020 - 12:00am
At the end of this episode, the costs of hysteria could end up greater than the direct costs of the epidemic.
1 hour ago
Opinion
fbfb
Brexit has allowed the UK to leave EU
SHOOTING STRAIGHT - By Bobit S. Avila | February 4, 2020 - 12:00am
While the whole world is concerned about the spread of the novel coronavirus, which now has killed 304 people as of last count, last Jan. 31st was a historic day for the United Kingdom.
1 hour ago
Opinion
fbfb
Impeaching a president
FROM THE STANDS - By Domini M. Torrevillas | February 4, 2020 - 12:00am
Many of us may presume that we will be told by electronic media that the United States Senate has acquitted President Donald Trump who earlier had been impeached by the US House of Representatives for “abuse...
1 hour ago
Opinion
fbfb
The Black Mamba’s legacy lives on
INTROSPECTIVE - By Tony F. Katigbak | February 4, 2020 - 12:00am
Last weekend the world lost an icon and his death sent ripples all across the world.
1 hour ago
Opinion
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with