NEWS COMMENTARIES
EDITORIAL - Economic impact
(The Philippine Star) - February 3, 2020 - 12:00am

With the belated ban on travelers from China, businesses in the Philippines got their projected earnings during what is traditionally the peak travel season for the Chinese, in celebration of the Lunar New Year. And now the Philippines has the dubious honor of recording the first death from the novel coronavirus outside the Chinese mainland.

Both the fatality and the first case of 2019-nCoV in the Philippines are Chinese visitors. Warnings against panic make sense, but it can be difficult to draw the line between prudence and overreaction to a disease that still remains mysterious, and for which a vaccine is still at least a year away.

It is also a disease that is looking to be far more contagious than previous coronavirus outbreaks, with the number of infected people within just over a month in China alone overtaking the 8,000 recorded from 2002 to 2003 for SARS or Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome.

Over 14,000 confirmed nCoV infections have been recorded as of yesterday, with deaths surpassing 300. In China alone, thousands are being added by the day to the number of infected. The epidemic is certain to slow down economic activity as all regions of China are now affected, with the worst hit areas on lockdown and looking like ghost towns.

When the world’s second largest economy slows down, the rest of the planet feels it. The Philippines must grapple not only with a rapidly growing public health threat but also with the economic impact of nCoV. Tourism and its downstream industries – already affected in the Calabarzon by Taal Volcano’s continuing unrest – are taking a serious hit.

Both the threats posed by nCoV and Taal could persist for several months, with the possibility that the country has yet to see the worst. People can only pray that the 2019-nCoV does not become as unmanageable as African swine fever, which has now jumped from Luzon to Mindanao, with 1,000 pigs in Davao Occidental infected.

Panic is never advisable, but the government and the rest of the country must prepare for the economic impact of the novel coronavirus.

ECONOMY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
As Rody rests, nCoV crisis meeting waits
POSTSCRIPT - By Federico D. Pascual Jr. | February 2, 2020 - 12:00am
Even God the Creator had to rest on the seventh day, so maybe we should not begrudge President Duterte’s resting over the weekend before convening this week a top-level meeting on the Novel Coronavirus outbreak...
Opinion
fbfb
Secretary Locsin’s Washington meetings
BABE’S EYE VIEW FROM WASHINGTON D.C. - By Ambassador B. Romualdez | February 2, 2020 - 12:00am
The Washington, D.C. meetings we arranged for Foreign Affairs Secretary Teddy Locsin was, in my view, highly productive and our messaging extremely successful.
Opinion
fbfb
Will AI benefit humankind?
BREAKTHROUGH - By Elfren S. Cruz | February 2, 2020 - 12:00am
In this new coming decade, the 2020s, it is predicted that artificial intelligence will finally be felt in every field of science and technology.
Opinion
fbfb
High-sensitivity cardiac tropinin levels linked to poor CV outcomes
YOUR DOSE OF MEDICINE - By Charles C. Chante MD | February 2, 2020 - 12:00am
In patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and heightened cardiovascular risk, high levels of high-sensitivity cardiac troponin are strongly associated with risk of poor cardiovascular outcomes, according...
Opinion
fbfb
Private lives, public lives
FROM A DISTANCE - By Carmen N. Pedrosa | February 2, 2020 - 12:00am
Recently I watched in Netflix “The Last Czar.” (I’m still watching “Roman Empire.”) These are stories in different times and places.
Opinion
fbfb
Latest
Olympic dreams
SKETCHES - By Ana Marie Pamintuan | February 3, 2020 - 12:00am
From polio to Taal Volcano to the first death in our country from the novel coronavirus, we’ve lurched from one crisis to the next and we’re just entering the second month of the year, and the second...
53 minutes ago
Opinion
fbfb
The ‘gold standard’
COMMONSENSE - By Marichu A. Villanueva | February 3, 2020 - 12:00am
What many Filipino smokers flippantly ignore is smoking-related diseases.
53 minutes ago
Opinion
fbfb
Armageddon
AS A MATTER OF FACT - By Sara Soliven De Guzman | February 3, 2020 - 12:00am
Chinese New Year celebrations were rudely interrupted with the outbreak of the deadly Novel Coronavirus. The New Year did not start as we expected it to become.
53 minutes ago
Opinion
fbfb
A sure sign
CTALK - By Cito Beltran | February 3, 2020 - 12:00am
A well-meaning reader reached out to me to suggest that I consider reading a book based on the theme or the idea of living a life that is not “dependent” on God.
53 minutes ago
Opinion
fbfb
My Carabao English
HINDSIGHT - By F. Sionil Jose | February 3, 2020 - 12:00am
Way back in the 1980s, when my fiction in English was already translated into so many foreign languages, I was criticized for my “Carabao” English, that it wasn’t English enough.
53 minutes ago
Opinion
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with