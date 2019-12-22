NEWS COMMENTARIES
EDITORIAL- Slipping in gender equality
(The Philippine Star) - December 22, 2019 - 12:00am

It’s the global survey where the Philippines has consistently ranked among the 10 best economies. But in the 2020 Gender Gap Report, the Philippines dropped eight notches, from eighth spot to 16th out of 153 economies in terms of gender equality.

This marks the first time since the report was launched in 2006 that the Philippines has fallen out of the 10 most gender-equal economies. The report, prepared by the World Economic Forum, assesses gender gaps based on economic, political, education and health criteria. The Philippines achieved its best ranking, at fifth spot, in 2013, and the lowest at 10th place in 2017. Last year, the country placed eighth out of 149 economies.

For the latest report, the country saw its steepest fall in the political criteria, from 13th to 29th place. This was attributed to a widening gap in political empowerment, with fewer women in the Cabinet. There was also a slight fall in female representation in Congress, the WEF report noted.

Iceland retained the top spot in the index. It was followed by Norway, Finland, Sweden, Nicaragua, New Zealand, Ireland, Spain, Rwanda and Germany.

Despite the fall, the Philippines still ranked the highest in Asia, and second best after New Zealand in the Asia-Pacific region. The WEF report noted that the Philippines has closed 78 percent of its overall gender gap.

The report cited the Philippines’ strong performance in the three other criteria: educational attainment, economic participation and opportunity, and health and survival. Filipino women are seen to live in good health five years longer than men. The Philippines is also one of just four countries where women outnumber men in senior and leadership roles as well as in professional and technical careers. More women are also enrolled in secondary and tertiary education than men, according to the report.

The country has had two women presidents and a female chief justice. The current vice president is a woman. There are several laws promoting the welfare of women, allowing their employment and participation in practically all fields of endeavor. As the latest gender report shows, however, there is always room for improvement.

WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Endgame
FIRST PERSON - By Alex Magno | December 21, 2019 - 12:00am
When President Duterte launched into that brutal rant against the water concessionaires, people assumed that he had a clear endgame in mind. Presidents, after all, must always have that.
Opinion
fb tw
For whom the bell tolls
SEARCH FOR TRUTH - By Ernesto P. Maceda Jr. | December 21, 2019 - 12:00am
It is often the actions of the High Court that colors public perception of the Judiciary. We judge our justices on what the Constitution requires of them. Of proven competence and possessed of integrity, probity,...
Opinion
fb tw
Monsters, Inc.
SKETCHES - By Ana Marie Pamintuan | December 20, 2019 - 12:00am
Considering that there were about 100 defendants and 58 victims (officially down to 57, as ruled by the judge), we should probably count our blessings that it took only a decade to resolve the Maguindanao massacre...
Opinion
fb tw
Taking down the oligarchs
THE CORNER ORACLE - By Andrew J. Masigan | December 18, 2019 - 12:00am
President Duterte vowed to object to the renewal of ABS-CBN’s franchise for another 25 years.
Opinion
fb tw
None beats a Pinoy, the eternal optimist
POSTSCRIPT - By Federico D. Pascual Jr. | December 22, 2019 - 12:00am
NOTHING beats the Filipino, the eternal optimist who insists, even as he thirsts, that the half-empty glass will soon be full.
Opinion
fb tw
Latest
Obesity tied to rise of GI, colorectal cancer in younger adults
YOUR DOSE OF MEDICINE - By Charles C. Chante MD | December 22, 2019 - 12:00am
Researchers have identified a link between obesity and an increased incidence rate of gastrointestinal cancer in younger patients, as well as an increased rate of colorectal, esophageal, and pancreatic cancer resections...
1 hour ago
Opinion
fb tw
The January 2020 priority dates
IMMIGRATION CORNER - By Michael J. Gurfinkel | December 22, 2019 - 12:00am
Each month, the Visa Office of the State Department publishes, in the Visa Bulletin, the priority dates for that particular month, for the various family and employment based categories.
1 hour ago
Opinion
fb tw
Phl agriculture: The best is coming
BABE’S EYE VIEW FROM WASHINGTON D.C. - By Ambassador B. Romualdez | December 22, 2019 - 12:00am
The Sulong Pilipinas Agribusiness Summit recently held in Davao City was a great success, with over 500 stakeholders that include business groups and industry leaders taking part in the consultative dialogue to discuss...
1 hour ago
Opinion
fb tw
We belong to East and West
FROM A DISTANCE - By Carmen N. Pedrosa | December 22, 2019 - 12:00am
For the last few days up to Christmas, I will be staying at the Kaba Kaba Estate in Bali, Indonesia for a family reunion.
1 hour ago
Opinion
fb tw
What does ‘with’ mean?
GOD’S WORD TODAY - By Francis D. Alvarez, S.J. | December 22, 2019 - 12:00am
Behold the virgin shall conceive and bear a son, and they shall name him Emmanuel, which means ‘God is with us.’”
1 hour ago
Opinion
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with