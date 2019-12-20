NEWS COMMENTARIES
The foodie in me
ROSES AND THORNS - Pia Roces Morato (The Philippine Star) - December 20, 2019 - 12:00am

By definition, a foodie is a person with a particular interest in food. Certainly, I fall into this category as growing up in a family of cooks absolutely makes me a certified foodie.

The holidays are a mix of exhaustion and celebration for us. We love hovering in the kitchen like mad women and believe it or not, some of the men can actually whip up something spectacular in minutes.

The gastronomic experience as a traveler is always at the top of my list where waking up early to catch freshly made mini croissants at an old bakery in Salamanca Spain was both routine and “soul food” before my classes at University.

Home cooked meals are my all time favorite and I love ordering specialties from people who share their famous meals that have turned into a small and thriving business.

We have so much history in our food and the Filipino taste is so diverse which is why our conversations include “anything” food. For me this is the best part about being a foodie. It’s all about the coming together and the exchanges we have when talking about food.

Food is a gateway to other topics of interest that nurture relationships and bring family and friends together whether it be in good times or in bad times. That is why we find comfort in food.

Food is nourishment. It revives and replenishes the soul and provides us with the time to think and ponder, hence the saying, “food for thought.”

It is therefore no wonder that a tourism experience is a huge component of how attractive a tourist destination can be and the proof is on social media.

Even our lazy Sundays and small gatherings at home showcase the food waiting to be enjoyed by family or friends.

Cramming sessions, busy work hours, or moments where one would resort to eating something fast are many times highlighted on our Facebook or Instagram feed, and wolfing down something as small as a piece of cracker while catching the last train out to his or her final destination becomes a topic of conversation.

Food brings us joy which is why it needs to be shared – especially to those who lack it. When we see children hungry in the streets, many of us make that extra effort to offer something to eat. When it comes to food, Filipinos are generous even with the little that we have to offer.

In  the best of times or in the worst of times, food engages our humanity. This is true wherever you are in the world.

After all, you are what you eat.

