NEWS COMMENTARIES
Dr. Google
CTALK - Cito Beltran (The Philippine Star) - December 18, 2019 - 12:00am

What are the chances that you are, or have become a patient of Dr. Google, the most non-human “doctor” who’s always in, does not charge for consultation, is your in-house consultant and fountain of medical knowledge? Yes, most of us have consulted Dr. Google and his other associate Facebook MD who remains faceless but constantly floods social media with “medical know-how” on the most common or most popular modern day illnesses.

Sadly these two could very well be subjected to multiple cases of malpractice particularly misdiagnosis. The only reason they can’t be sued is because we are all part of the misdiagnosis. Take for instance “sciatica” which many people use to make their back problems sound more complicated or painful. Then there is “slip disc” or “herniated disc,” spinal compression, followed by carpal tunnel, and computer posture defects. If you are really and truly suffering from such medical conditions, you have my most sincere sympathies given how I have had an actual spinal surgery, have two vertebras fused and a host of backaches resulting from cut muscles and the surgery. But many people who’ve consulted Dr. Google and Facebook MD might be shocked that their current pain and suffering may not be “Sciatica,” a slipped disc, etc.

What I’ve noticed is the alarming number of people proclaiming they have a sciatic nerve problem, slipped disc, or chronic back pain. I suspect that all this has become over diagnosed because it’s easier for people to embrace having a medical condition than coming to terms that they have become weak. Yes WEAK physically especially those who’ve gone past the age of 50 or became senior citizens. What are the chances that many of us actually talk our doctors into agreeing that we are in pain, and sick? Media portrays “older people” as white haired people with special dietary and supplementary needs because we are old; our bones are brittle and low energy. A “Lolo” is someone with a grandchild, not someone who turned 50! That generalization is stupid and downright insulting! Shoot the copywriter! Society tells us to slow down, settle for walking as “exercise,” take it easy and get a driver. That, my friends is the sure-fire way of dying early or becoming “dead tired” because you did not do real exercise in order to have strength and energy.

I once used a “cane” for a year due to a back injury. After three doctors, the word was not much could be done except therapy. Even that didn’t work, so I decided to break myself all over. I started the painful journey of recovery with forced walking and combining it with OTC painkillers just before each walk. In the beginning all I could do was five minutes then went to 20 then 30 upwards. I actually reached a peak of 2.5 hours then moved on to core training at a nearby gym. Unfortunately the curse of the Beltrans; clogged arteries, put a stop to all that as I underwent a series of angioplasties and as expected I developed a problem with my sciatica! Or so I thought. I simply deteriorated by not going to the gym.

It was by sheer coincidence that my wife, Karen noticed a small sign near our home that said “Rehab Gym,” We’ve been meaning to go back to a gym but just could not reconcile joining those overly commercialized fitness centers that operate more like a house of multi-level marketing agents rather than fitness advocates. But because it was near the house, we decided to check out the place and ended up becoming regulars because the “functional” workout confirmed my suspicions and ideas. Instead of focusing on the “looks” or shape, our training coach Jane spent most of her time checking our posture, muscle definition and proportion, telling us that in many cases, neck pains and back pains is caused by an uneven pull or compensation of one muscle against its opposite or mirror. In my case my weak side is in my left waist and lower back because that’s where they cut me open to get the bone graft from my pelvic area. As a result, the right side countered or compensated making my right shoulder stoop and causing back pain. Many of our friends have discovered similar “maladjustments” in their body in the neck, shoulder, even feet. After a month or so most of them are “healed!”

I once read that if you have a weak ass or weak muscles in your buttocks you will most likely have a weak back the same way weak abs also equate to weak back. Yes your ass was once muscle not fat! Half of the initial exercises we did were aimed at strengthening our butts and only much later did we get to do exercises for the abs. A big difference in rehab gym is you must take things slow and easy but don’t worry it won’t be for long. We did mostly stretches for a week or so, but now I’m doing weights, pulling on heavy cords and bands and the likes. It’s a full range of motions that we are put through but it does not end up exhausting you for the rest of the day.  So before you consider giving up on your back or going for surgery, go find a friendly neighborhood rehab gym or coach and have your self, assessed. If you can do the gym, I suggest you do it daily and on a fixed hour and give your coach the right to hound you and haul your weak but to work!

*      *      *

Email: utalk2ctalk@gmail.com

GOOGLE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Lack of FOI bill only adds to the confusion
SHOOTING STRAIGHT - By Bobit S. Avila | December 17, 2019 - 12:00am
Last Thursday, we attended the 50th anniversary of the Cebu Citizens-Press Council at the Marcelo Fernan Press Center where Cebu City Councilor Edu Rama appraised us that he has filed an ordinance that seeks to apply...
Opinion
fb tw
Juggernaut
FIRST PERSON - By Alex Magno | December 17, 2019 - 12:00am
There is no basis for the speculation that the peso was stronger the last two weeks because of all the gold we were hauling from the 30th Southeast Asian Games.
Opinion
fb tw
Moderating the ‘greed’
AS A MATTER OF FACT - By Sara Soliven De Guzman | December 16, 2019 - 12:00am
About a decade ago, the line “Moderate their greed” became famous in the botched NBN-ZTE deal during the Arroyo administration.
Opinion
fb tw
Updater on the US socio-political scene
POSTSCRIPT - By Federico D. Pascual Jr. | December 17, 2019 - 12:00am
We share some of the noteworthy findings in 2019 of Pew Research Center, a Washington-based non-partisan think tank, on varied topics, from demographic and political changes reshaping the United States to the attitudes...
Opinion
fb tw
Addiction to 'kape' takes toll on Duterte
POSTSCRIPT - By Federico D. Pascual Jr. | December 15, 2019 - 12:00am
President Duterte is showing signs of addiction to “kape,” the heady mix of “Kapangyarihan at Pera” of power and wealth which is more deadly than fentanyl, an opioid he has been taking that...
Opinion
fb tw
Latest
57 minutes ago
EDITORIAL - Most bullied children
57 minutes ago
There is one other disheartening aspect of the global education survey in which 15-year-old Filipino students ranked lowest in reading comprehension and second lowest in mathematics and science.
Opinion
fb tw
Water firms also suffered from spotty 1997 contracts
GOTCHA - By Jarius Bondoc | December 18, 2019 - 12:00am
A review of Mega Manila’s two water concessions will reveal the whys and wherefores of the 1997 privatization.
57 minutes ago
Opinion
fb tw
Save Our Spots
SKETCHES - By Ana Marie Pamintuan | December 18, 2019 - 12:00am
For those who grew up enjoying Baguio, the announcement that the city is undergoing rehabilitation is one piece of good news in this season of cheer.
57 minutes ago
Opinion
fb tw
Model of transparency
COMMONSENSE - By Marichu A. Villanueva | December 18, 2019 - 12:00am
Up to now, it is not very clear what legal grounds the Office of the Ombudsman headed by justice Samuel Martires has in unilaterally imposing a ban on the release of a copy of the 2018 statements of assets, liabilities...
57 minutes ago
Opinion
fb tw
Taking down the oligarchs
THE CORNER ORACLE - By Andrew J. Masigan | December 18, 2019 - 12:00am
President Duterte vowed to object to the renewal of ABS-CBN’s franchise for another 25 years.
57 minutes ago
Opinion
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with