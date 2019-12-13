NEWS COMMENTARIES
If students fare bad, then we’re the failures
GOTCHA - Jarius Bondoc (The Philippine Star) - December 13, 2019 - 12:00am

“K-12” can’t be the culprit in Filipinos’ poorest scores among 79 countries in Reading, Mathematics, and Science. Last year’s tests were done on 15-year-olds worldwide. The Philippines adopted “Kindergarten-plus-12 Grades” only three years ago. Reading proficiency starts in Grades 1 to 3, says Love Basillote, executive director of Philippine Business for Education. If not honed then, students will be unable to cope in higher years. They will flunk other competencies.

Which is what happened to Filipino 9th Graders in the Program for International Student Assessment. More than 600,000 15-year-olds from 79 countries participated in the triennial test. Filipinos ranked lowest in Reading, below the Dominican Republic. They were second lowest in Mathematics and Science, outscoring this time the Dominican Republic. Filipinos averaged only 340 in Reading, 353 in Mathematics, and 357 in Science – all below the minimum proficiency level of at least 407, 420, and 410, respectively.

Four in five Filipinos could not comprehend the short, simple article they were made to read, Basillote notes. Conversely only one in five is thus able to construct new ideas from what he read. That will reflect in numbers skills and in understanding abstract concepts. From the Filipino youths’ scores they will be unproductive in daily life.

The sorry scores may be the result of years of neglect. Education Sec. Leonor Briones ordered the Philippine participation in the 2018 PISA precisely due to worrisome results of the annual National Achievement Tests. The PISA results will guide the Dept. of Education’s quality improvement, particularly of the curriculum, instructional facilities, teachers, and coordination with related sectors.

The last time the country took part in a global test was in 2003. Many East Asian and Pacific countries joined that test for 4th and 8th Graders by the Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study. At the time the Philippines often was ranked economically high with Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand. Yet it scored lower than Cambodia in the TIMSS. Top scorers in the region were Japan, Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, China, Vietnam, and Hong Kong. Filipinos then scored less than 400, while those from rich countries averaged higher than the minimum 500-level.

Leaps have been made in Philippine education since then, World Bank chief education specialist Michael Crawford analyzed. One is K-12. The world has long held that students’ learning concentration is highest inside classrooms; so the longer they are held there, the better. Kindergarten-plus-12 Grades was hailed as a major departure from the Philippines’ previous meager 10-year curriculum, with no pre-schooling at all. Training and screening of principals became stricter. No more favoritism; they were required to take masters and doctorate programs. Another innovation was formalizing the bilingual instruction medium in Grades 1 and 2. Pupils are able to follow better if in their mother tongue, with early introduction to English.

But implementation gaps marred the new policies. Despite the adoption of bilingualism, teachers still lacked instruction aids, Basillote rues. The more creative among them crafted their own, and school districts merely copied. There was no massive production of materials for teaching of basics in Ilocano, Pangasinan, Pampango, Zambal, Bicolano, Bisaya, Waray, Ilonggo, Maguindanao, Maranao, Tausug, or Subanon. Most were only in Tagalog or English.

Teacher training remained poor. Only one in five passes the annual Licensure Exams for Teachers, Basillote laments. “The career path has always been, if you’re bad in Language or Science and cannot be a lawyer or engineer, then take up an Education course in college instead,” she expounds. It should be the other way around: only the best should enroll in BS Education, to in turn produce the best lawyers and engineers.

Education-related problems have remained. Of the poor PISA results, Sen. Francis Pangilinan and Health Sec. Francisco Duque suspect poor nutrition as a cause. “How can a student concentrate on lessons when his stomach is growling?” was the question posed about the poor showing in TIMSS-2013. Lack of iodine stunts brain development, experts said. Today the question varies a bit to include hygiene: “How can a pupil concentrate on lessons if his tooth is aching or her head is itching with lice?”

In that regard the government must devote more money to education, nutrition and health. Rich countries spend for education the equivalent of six percent of GDP. The Philippines does far less. Ironically Congress has enacted free college, but is hard put to fund it. And with grade and high schoolers below par in Reading, Mathematics and Science, there’s no point in college.

*      *      *

The Philippines’ success in the 30th Southeast Asian Games will spur sports development. Our athletes performed against the best in more than 50 sports. The medal harvest – 149 gold, 117 silver, 120 bronze – inspire the millions of youths to specialize and excel. The names of our sportsmen will go down in history.

Heroic of all is surfer Roger Casugay. In the long board event he stopped mid-wave to save Indonesian competitor Arip Nurhidayat from drowning after an accidental fall. He showed what sporting is all about, that yes it’s for medal and glory but most of all for brotherhood. The grateful Indonesian President Joko Widodo tweeted: “Winning the competition and upholding sportsmanship is important, but humanity is above all.” Philippine President Rody Duterte reportedly is to confer state honors on Roger.

*      *      *

Catch Sapol radio show, Saturdays, 8-10 a.m., DWIZ (882-AM).

Gotcha archives: www.philstar.com/columns/134276/gotcha

EDUCATION READING
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
The world’s most celebrated refugees – the Holy Family
A POINT OF AWARENESS - By Preciosa S. Soliven | December 12, 2019 - 12:00am
If one refers to the true history of our Lord Jesus Christ, the events after His Nativity were not all accompanied by boisterous celebration. Although man has the tendency to lengthen Christmas, we must be reminded...
Opinion
fb tw
Palace rethinking sanctity of contracts?
POSTSCRIPT - By Federico D. Pascual Jr. | December 12, 2019 - 12:00am
WHAT happens if a successor of President Duterte questions contracts entered into on his watch for being lopsided or even traitorous? The blame game for onerous deals could be played in an unending political cy...
Opinion
fb tw
Let cooler heads prevail in water row
THE CORNER ORACLE - By Andrew J. Masigan | December 11, 2019 - 12:00am
The most expensive water is having no water.
Opinion
fb tw
Politicized
FIRST PERSON - By Alex Magno | December 7, 2019 - 12:00am
President Rodrigo Duterte should pipe down and think through the complex consequences of what he threatens to do with the water concession contracts. Over the long term, what he intends to do will cause the economy...
Opinion
fb tw
Marcos 2.0
CTALK - By Cito Beltran | December 11, 2019 - 12:00am
In the play “Jesus Christ Superstar” there’s a song that starts with the line “What’s the buzz? Tell me what’s the happening?” The buzz of course was the “controversial”...
Opinion
fb tw
Latest
50 minutes ago
EDITORIAL - A growing problem
50 minutes ago
A law was passed last year, Republic Act 11036, laying down a national policy to promote mental health.
Opinion
fb tw
Having fun
SKETCHES - By Ana Marie Pamintuan | December 13, 2019 - 12:00am
After seeing moms and dads bursting with pride, some of them teary-eyed, over their medal-winning children in the just-concluded 30th Southeast Asian Games, I’m sure there are other parents who now face a dilemma:...
50 minutes ago
Opinion
fb tw
More fun, jobs and money from tourism
COMMONSENSE - By Marichu A. Villanueva | December 13, 2019 - 12:00am
We had so much fun with the pieces of good news shared to us by the Department of Tourism led by Secretary Berna Romulo Puyat during our Kapihan sa Manila Bay last Wednesday.
50 minutes ago
Opinion
fb tw
Dubious intention
A LAW EACH DAY (KEEPS TROUBLE AWAY) - By Jose C. Sison | December 13, 2019 - 12:00am
Kidnapping is the forcible taking and detention or deprivation of liberty of a person, which is a crime punishable under Article 267 of the Revised Penal Code.
50 minutes ago
Opinion
fb tw
Fear in the city
CTALK - By Cito Beltran | December 13, 2019 - 12:00am
There is a growing number of women both local residents and foreigners who’ve asked me about the reported kidnappings of young children, a white van used in grab and snatch of kids, and the latest kidnapping...
50 minutes ago
Opinion
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with