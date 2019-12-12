NEWS COMMENTARIES
Why there is a great need for Cha-cha
SHOOTING STRAIGHT - Bobit S. Avila (The Philippine Star) - December 12, 2019 - 12:00am

Just when we thought our chances of having a genuine political change has slipped our hands, we learned that at least 256 local chief executives have expressed their support for the government initiative of amending provisions of the 1987 Constitution, as noted by the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG). DILG spokesman Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya said that the local chief executives are from 60 provinces in Ilocos, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Bicol, Central Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula and Cordillera Administrative Region. Come now, that’s a huge chunk of the Philippine Islands! So let’s go for it!!

We gathered that among the officials who expressed their support for constitutional amendments are seven governors, 11 vice governors and at least 105 mayors. The rest are vice mayors and other local officials.

Aside from local officials, the DILG and the Inter-Agency Task Force on Constitutional Reform (Task Force CORE) have obtained 22,469 signatures of support from various citizens since they have re-launch their roadshow campaign last month.

Undersecretary Malaya hopes this pledge of support from various local officials and citizens would convince lawmakers from the Senate and the House of Representatives on the need to amend the Constitution. This means that such a proposal would be tackled early next year in Congress.

What I find very interesting and intriguing are the proposals submitted to the House were the provisions to strengthen political parties, the prohibition of turncoats, the execution of the anti-political dynasty provision as mandated by the Constitution and the extension of the terms of local government officials to five years with one reelection. For 30 years since we had the 1987 Cory Constitution approved, the political situation in the Philippines has become confusing in the sense that we have a parliamentary form of political parties running in Congress, but retain our presidential system.

At this point, I exhort the proposal that the election of the president and vice-president should be as one like they do in the United States so we don’t have a vice-president like Leni Robredo waging a word war against the President in order to topple his administration. This was one huge blunder done by the people who created the Cory Constitution.

Then finally let us put an end to political turncoatism by preventing politicians who shift to another political party from running in the next two elections. We are not stopping them from moving out of their political party, but we should prohibit them from running in the next two elections in the new political party that they have moved into! This is one way to totally stop this very ugly practice of turncoatism.

*      *      *

Something positive is happening in the House of Representatives when the House ways and means committee approved a bill seeking to tax single-use plastic bags. Apparently the panel chaired by Albay Rep. Joey Salceda voted to pass on first reading House Bill [HB] 178, which seeks to impose a P20 tax per kilogram of plastic bags. While it did not put an end to single use plastic bags, I would like to believe that the tax might discourage companies from using single use plastic on their products for sale to the public.

Aside from the short- and long-term consequences of plastics on the environment and on the health of humans and animals alike, the mass consumption of plastics in the Philippine further magnifies the flooding problem that Filipinos experience, especially during the typhoon season. It is time to urge companies that use single use plastic like Coffee ingredients, soap, toothpaste and many other items to shift into a more environment friendly products that degrade in our landfills.

The panel modified the amount of tax originally proposed in the bill, which were 10 per piece of plastic bag produced in factories or released from import warehouses. This measure was authored by Reps. Horacio Suansing Jr. of Sultan Kudarat and Estrellita Suansing of Nueva Ecija.

As House Bill [HB] 178, noted, the panel modified the amount of tax originally proposed in the bill, which were 10 per piece of plastic bag produced in factories or released from import warehouses. Aside from the short- and long-term consequences of plastics on the environment and on the health of humans and animals alike, the mass consumption of plastics in the Philippine further magnifies the flooding problem that Filipinos experience, especially during the typhoon season.”

We hope that such a bill would exhort the current users of single use plastic to shift into a more environmentally friendly pouch. Splenda for instance which is a replacement for sugar uses a paper package. We hope that soon Coffee mate would follow suit and perhaps we would reduce the plastic waste we throw into the sea that is eaten by marine life.

*  *  *

Email : vsbobita@gmail.com.

 

DILG JONATHAN MALAYA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Let cooler heads prevail in water row
THE CORNER ORACLE - By Andrew J. Masigan | December 11, 2019 - 12:00am
The most expensive water is having no water.
Opinion
fb tw
Pitfalls of our being superficial readers
POSTSCRIPT - By Federico D. Pascual Jr. | December 10, 2019 - 12:00am
It has been said often enough that Filipinos are generally not a reading lot, content with just glancing at the news heads or rushing through the opening line of a commentary, then jumping to clever conclusions before...
Opinion
fb tw
Palace rethinking sanctity of contracts?
POSTSCRIPT - By Federico D. Pascual Jr. | December 12, 2019 - 12:00am
WHAT happens if a successor of President Duterte questions contracts entered into on his watch for being lopsided or even traitorous? The blame game for onerous deals could be played in an unending political cy...
Opinion
fb tw
Game changer: Phl largest city leads ban on single-use materials
GOTCHA - By Jarius Bondoc | December 11, 2019 - 12:00am
Quezon City, the country’s most populous, will ban single-use materials from business establishments starting next year.
Opinion
fb tw
Marcos 2.0
CTALK - By Cito Beltran | December 11, 2019 - 12:00am
In the play “Jesus Christ Superstar” there’s a song that starts with the line “What’s the buzz? Tell me what’s the happening?” The buzz of course was the “controversial”...
Opinion
fb tw
Latest
EDITORYAL - Number One
December 12, 2019 - 12:00am
It must be the morale-boosting hometown crowd, with the cheering more deafening when the going gets tough for the country’s athletes. It must be the familiarity of the environment – the training grounds...
Opinion
fb tw
The world’s most celebrated refugees – the Holy Family
A POINT OF AWARENESS - By Preciosa S. Soliven | December 12, 2019 - 12:00am
If one refers to the true history of our Lord Jesus Christ, the events after His Nativity were not all accompanied by boisterous celebration. Although man has the tendency to lengthen Christmas, we must be reminded...
2 hours ago
Opinion
fb tw
Serotype
FIRST PERSON - By Alex Magno | December 12, 2019 - 12:00am
To the credit of the Department of Health, our people have become more receptive to government’s vaccination campaigns. This is important to combat epidemics and save lives.
2 hours ago
Opinion
fb tw
Banning one-use plastic bags
FROM THE STANDS - By Domini M. Torrevillas | December 12, 2019 - 12:00am
The time has come to give up using one-use plastic bags.
2 hours ago
Opinion
fb tw
Red Pope Tagle
BREAKTHROUGH - By Elfren S. Cruz | December 12, 2019 - 12:00am
I knew that the appointment of Cardinal Tagle as Prefect of the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples is a major appointment to a critical post.
2 hours ago
Opinion
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with