I got a letter from Aniceto Sobrepeña president of Metrobank Foundation Inc. giving me the information that from Sept. 5 to Oct. 5, is the 11th edition of the National Teacher’s month (NTM) having the theme “I teach, that's my superpower.” This is the Metrobank Foundation’s way of engaging all sectors in recognizing the significant role of teaching in society as well as fostering a culture of gratitude for the Filipino teacher.

NTM started in 2008 with an earnest desire to pay tribute to the heroism and sacrifices of the Filipino teacher through the simple act of saying thank you. It has since evolved from being a simple idea into being a movement that honors the teaching profession “My Teacher, My Hero”. Actually, I’ve gotten similar letters in the past years, but it is not easy to find a teacher who can be a hero… but I finally got one. She is Michelle Therese Yap of Quiot Elementary School in Cebu City who is also a Facebook friend (you can see her Facebook photos) so I was able to appraise what she was doing to her school kids training them to become a Ukulele Choral Group. So I asked her to write her own story, which I am reprinting in full.

“I am an ordinary teacher with a dream and mission. To see kids excited about going to school to learn. My mission is to provide an environment where kids can explore their potentials in music and arts. It all started when I attended a Trainers Training in Music Education in Ukulele and Bamboo Flute as part of the K to 12 Basic Curriculum Program.

We were challenged to create a Ukulele program in our schools. Before organising the Ukulele Ensemble, I made sure that I have the instruments to excite the students and attract committed members. My first concern after the training was how to ask people to invest in the music program of our school through donations of ukuleles. We started with 2 ukuleles. Then, family and friends became interested and gave us more ukuleles. Our biggest donation came from a group of medical doctors called Magnum docs and their friends the Artkadas who decided to invest in the future musicians. A music advocate, Kasper Hansen of Let’s Play supported our group by giving us 8 ukuleles, 8 recorders and a beatbox.

The kids took to the ukuleles like butterflies to flowers. They would spend lunch breaks practicing. They also practice after school. And even during vacations. I notice that these kids actually stand out in school. They walk taller, they are happier and they have more confidence. One student told me that she couldn’t believe that she can play music now and it has made a big difference in her life. That’s why I also try to invite the troublemakers and the bullies to join the group to give them another experience and to give them acceptance.

Some students also come to school just to be able to join the practices. I conduct ukulele and flute practices everyday just to keep these kids in school. My colleagues in other schools are also doing this. We do everything we can for the children. I graduated from Ateneo de Davao University which is a prestigious school. I was invited to teach abroad but I declined the offer. I will remain in the Philippines and continue to love the Filipino learners. Music is my passion and that is how I turn my profession into a vocation.”

I’ve already watched her kids play their ukeleles that she publishes in her Facebook page and when I got my Senior’s contribution from the City of Cebu last week, I said to myself that I won’t be spending this money for myself and together with what I got from the Cebu City Hall, I added my own money for Michelle to purchase snacks and other needed items for her ukelele ensemble. At this point, they are still in constant practice but when Michelle tells me that they are ready to play for a crowd I’m sure that she would inform me soonest.

As I pointed out already, Mr. Sobrepeña already wrote me many times before, but I felt that it wouldn’t do justice if I just got one teacher in order to satisfy the demands of the Metrobank Foundation, after all, there are so many schools in Metro Cebu itself and finding the jewels within our midst isn’t an easy task to do.

Hopefully those kids would be ready if they are called to play for any organization that invites them, but only when they are good and ready. But what really touched me was the letter of Michelle Yap telling me that her students practice during their lunch breaks and make sure that they do not miss school otherwise they lose a practice day. Very recently, I heard that they already repainted all the ukeleles into beautiful colors in various designs making them pleasing to the eyes. Hopefully when the school kids of Quito Elementary school are well and ready, perhaps Mr. Sobrepeña would invite them to a Metrobank activity here in Cebu or in Manila.

* * *

Email: vsbobita@gmail.com