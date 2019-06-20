NEWS COMMENTARIES
Rotary Club’s 100th year centenary and IMG
SHOOTING STRAIGHT - Bobit S. Avila (The Philippine Star) - June 20, 2019 - 12:00am

This weekend I have to fly to Manila… first off to help celebrate the centennial celebration of the Rotary Club of Manila, which is the first and oldest Rotary Club in Asia. After its establishment, the Rotary Club of Manila would go on to sponsor other organizations, including the Rotary Club of Cebu (1932), which is our Mother Club in Cebu where my maternal grandfather Capt. Valeriano Segura was one of the founding members and my paternal grandfather Don Jose Avila was also a member. Then my father Atty. Jesus Avila became a member after World War II then me. This makes me a 3rd generation Rotarian that only a few people can claim.

For the more than 800 Rotary Clubs all over the Philippines, the centenary of the Rotary Club of Manila has great historic relevance to the Filipino nation. The Rotary Club of Manila was both the first Rotary Club in the Philippines and the first in Asia under the direct supervision of the International Association of Rotary Clubs (now Rotary International).The Rotary Club of Manila was also responsible for organizing the Rotary Club of Guam as its first overseas daughter club in 1939, through the efforts of then R.I. Vice President Carlos P. Romulo.

In 2013, the Rotary Club of Manila bestowed upon this writer the “Opinion Writer of the Year” Award, which is a very prestigious award and somehow a double blessing for me because it was the same year that the Rotary Club of Manila bestowed on me “The Tourism Award for Print Media.” This is why as a Rotarian, I have to honor the centenary cclebrations of  the Manila Rotary Club by my presence and I understand that so many Governors from different Rotary Districts would be joining this momentous celebration of the Rotary Club of Manila. Kudos to its members.

* * *

Also of equal importance for me to be in Manila is to accept the formal invitation of the International Marketing Group (IMG) on its gala night at the SMX Convention Center this coming Sunday. I have attended this IMG event in the last three years and let me tell you that last year, the SMX Convention Center was filled to the brim with people who wore formal wear and women in their long gowns. But you would know only a few people simply because they are mostly former overseas Filipino workers (OFW) who have taken their new role as CEOs of their own companies rather than work in a foreign land.

This is due to the fact that the IMG is a pioneering global company that serves as an avenue toward ease of financial security. Membership in the IMG means you first have to get educated on the need for financial security, something you really do not learn in real life or even in school. This is exactly what IMG means to a lot of its members. Just ask Boy Abunda or Korina Sanchez-Roxas who know what IMG is about.

These days when people are easily swayed to invest in get rich quick schemes like what  happened very recently with the Kapa Community Ministry, whose assets and bank accounts were frozen by the Court of Appeals upon the petition of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC). It is sad to note that such get-rich-quick schemes this time using religion as their way to promote themselves, to hide their ponzi schemes are still happening in this country. At the end of the day, only those who plunk their hard earned money have to blame themselves for what has happened to their failed investments.

However, in IMG, it caters to the financial needs of every individual and families who wish to achieve financial independence. IMG values your success that is why IMG associates make it sure that they work toward our targeted aim which is to help people become  capable and be finally independent in accomplishing critical financial decisions. IMG has collaborated with the world’s top-tier financial services firms. With their licensed financial educators and wide array of financial products and services, IMG has truly transformed a great number of individuals from being nobody to somebody and I personally saw this in last year’s gala night celebrations and I’m sure that this Sunday I shall see more of these financial secured families.

This is due to the fact that IMG has brought life-changing financial concepts and solutions to middle income individuals and families who are overlooked by the financial industry and thus make your family’s dreams turn into today’s reality. IMG for me is also the Kaiser International Health Group, the Manila Bankers Life (MBLife) and the MyTV media organization in Cebu and Cagayan de Oro. Incidentally, the IMG-Kaiser Health Group and MB Life were the principal sponsor of the multi-awarded PADS Dragon boat race in Hong Kong last week but was unfortunately cancelled.

* * *

Email: vsbobita@gmail.com

ROTARY CLUB’S 100TH YEAR
