How the Philippines fails its migrant fishers

Despite Cernal’s testament to his sister that “the work is OK,” another laborer on board Cernal’s vessel later told her the crewmembers on the Pu Yuan 768 were only allowed four hours of sleep per night.

The unspoken agreement between Filipino workers and their government promises that in return for the Philippines' citizens funneling money back into the national economy through work abroad, the government will ensure Filipinos laboring overseas are working under safe conditions compliant with Philippine labor law. The Philippines’ Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) is supposed to oversee this labor system, acting as a check on what academic experts and advocates say can be a complex and hazy business. But the government’s side of that promise is often lacking, allowing for an industry that thrives on bureaucratic entanglement and leaves workers in danger of falling through the cracks, subject to grave labor rights abuses—and where the DMW has repeatedly missed warning signs.

No country has been more dominant in producing seafarers than the Philippines, which provides roughly a quarter of the crew on merchant ships around the world yet comprises less than two percent of the global population.

In the last decade, the Philippines has annually sent abroad some two million workers, approximately four hundred-thousand of whom are employed in work at sea each year. Filipinos are often in high demand internationally because many speak English, they tend to be better educated than workers from other Southeast Asian countries and they have developed a reputation for compliance.

The Philippine government insists that it does not promote the export of workers, merely helping to manage the process, but experts who study the country reject this claim. Filipinos working overseas have sent more than $160 billion USD in wages back to the Philippines to be pumped into the national economy in the last five years, fueling the country’s GDP growth. That return, according to a study for the Migration Policy Institute by Georgetown University’s Global Human Development Program fellow Maruja Asis, has led the Philippine government into complacency, relying on this steady inflow of capital and avoiding needed reforms that would encourage growth in the domestic job market.

In 2022, workers sent back $36.1 billion to the Philippines, accounting for nearly ten percent of the country’s entire economic output for the year. Seabased labor alone generated more than $6.5 billion remitted to the Philippines that same year.

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW)—established in 2022 via a merger of several pre-existing government agencies—was created to act as the regulator of this secondary economy. Yet its oversight has come up short, even when there are signs of abuse.

The Philippines’ manning agencies—the private companies that connect workers to foreign companies looking for sea-based labor—are governed by law dictating that they are to make sure the companies they place Filipinos with are compliant with labor laws and human rights standards, and it is the legal responsibility of the DMW to enforce these requirements. However, reporting by The New York Times has shown that the manning agency system is full of cracks. These gaps have gone overlooked by the DMW, landing migrant workers in physically and economically exploitative situations.

The manning agency that got Cernal a job on the 768, Able Maritime Seafarers, spent several years developing a reputation for risky behavior before the DMW intervened. An investigation in February 2021 by the International Transport Workers’ Federation (ITF), a global union conglomerate, revealed that Able Maritime Seafarers had placed Filipino workers with a company in Fiji that seized the workers’ passports and withheld their wages. The DMW (then the Philippines Overseas Employment Administration, a predecessor agency) found the accusations strong enough that it suspended the manning agency’s license in March of that year.

But in the following months, Able Maritime Seafarers was back in business, so the ITF released another report. This one documented three more cases of Filipino seafarers sent by the manning agency to exploitative employers that overworked and underpaid their workers. The ITF “red-listed” the manning agency in October 2021.

Four months later, in February 2022, a year and a half after Cernal died—and following the two ITF investigations and previous suspension—the DMW canceled the manning agency’s license. (Able Maritime Seafarers did not respond to requests for comment.)

In 2018, just as Cernal was leaving the Philippines, thirty-five Filipino men labored onboard two fishing vessels off the coast of Namibia. The men had been told they would be working in Taiwan, but instead, they were taken thousands of miles away, allegedly trafficked into hard labor in Namibian waters off the southwestern coast of Africa. The men were, according to reports from the Philippine government, often made to work thirty-six hours straight with only two meals per day and had their passports and seamen’s books confiscated: conditions that indicate forced labor and abuse under international labor conventions.

One of the manning agencies that handled the thirty-five Filipinos’ work placement—Diamond H Marine Services & Shipping Agency—had already been found to have sent workers into dangerous conditions. In the years leading up to 2015, Diamond H sent Filipino migrant fishing laborers to a company in Ireland that forced the men to work constantly with little to no rest at a rate of barely half the Irish minimum wage, according to reporting by The Guardian. The workers were also made to pay an illegal recruitment fee by the manning agency, The Guardian found.

Today, despite this record, Diamond H is operating under a fully valid license granted by the DMW, able to recruit Filipinos and send them abroad for work. The employer the thirty-five Filipinos were placed with, Trioceanic Manning & Shipping, Inc., was put under a preventive suspension by the DMW in April 2023, two weeks after the DMW published a press release on the case. The company has since been re-granted a full license.

When asked about Diamond H's currently active license, DMW Undersecretary Bernard Olalia pointed to a loophole in Philippine legislation that allows for license suspensions to be lifted while a workers' rights case is still being adjudicated, despite the government having already found sufficient evidence to have suspended the license in the first place. The law also allows employers to continue to operate even while labor rights cases are being adjudicated against them, and the DMW can renew a manning agency's license while that agency has live complaints against it—for a fee. This happens in "nearly all the cases,” said Sallie Yea, a professor at La Trobe University in Australia who researches trafficking pipelines in the seafood labor system.

Olalia called the loophole unfortunate, and pointed to the Philippine Department of Justice’s current investigation into the company.

(Diamond H did not respond to requests for comment. Company leadership at Trioceanic Manning & Shipping said that the company is fully cooperating with the DMW, that all fishing activity in Namibian waters was legal and that crew members were given “adequate rest periods and breaks in accordance with international labor standards.”)

The DMW may also be engaged in a situation reminiscent of Whack-a-Mole. When a manning agency has its license suspended or is shut down by the government, those running the agency may reopen under a different name and continue to send Filipino migrant workers to unsafe jobs. Academic experts and civil society leaders say this renaming scheme is a common way to avoid scrutiny by the government.

“[The DMW investigates], they find nothing,” said Yea. “Or, they deregister the company and then the next thing you hear, they’re back in business either under the same name or a different name but with the same directors.”

Edwin Dela Cruz, a lawyer who heads the International Seafarers Action Center, a Philippine nonprofit organization focused on assisting sea-based laborers, referred to this practice as a “runaway shop” scheme — when employers relocate their operations to escape union labor regulations or state laws, preventing the DMW from lifting the “corporate veil” around the manning agencies. The practice, often referred to as “phoenixing,” “not only damage[s] the economy but also erode[s] trust in the business community,” according to William Buck, a major Australian law firm.

Olalia said the DMW acts immediately when it sees evidence of these schemes, and that the company officials involved are blacklisted from opening or working for another agency. Yea said the blacklist was “really a bit of a joke.”

While the copy of Cernal's employment paperwork filed after his death with the National Labor Relations Commission, a quasi-judicial government agency that is tasked with adjudicating labor disputes, lists Able Maritime Seafarers as the manning agency that assigned Cernal to his employer, the copy provided by the government to Cosmiano, Cernal's sister, when Cernal died lists a different manning agency, called Global Marine and Offshore Resources. The companies may be connected, according to Arvin Peralta, the ITF inspector based in Manila. When Able Maritime Resources’ license was suspended by the Philippine government, Peralta said, it is likely that the company shifted its resources to the second company and re-formed under Global Marine and Offshore Resources, pointing to shared personnel between the two companies.

(Global Marine and Offshore Resources denied any allegations of a connection between the two manning agencies.)

The ITF has pointed to what the organization says is the DMW’s failure to take responsibility for shutting down these schemes, identifying several cases where labor rights violations have gone unpunished or where a manning agency’s license has been briefly suspended for labor abuses before being quickly and quietly reinstated or allowed to operate under a new company name. “That has to stop, they should be banned for life,” Rory McCourt, the media communications manager for the ITF, said to the Manila Times about agencies who engage in such schemes. “They bring shame to the Philippine maritime industry.”