France is a natural leader in blue ocean diplomacy

As Bastille Day this year approaches, it is important to reflect on France's role in the world and its commitment to securing the international rules-based order. Among the many important contributions of France, its leadership in blue ocean diplomacy needs to be given attention to.

From June 9 to 13, France co-hosted the Third United Nations Ocean Conference (UNOC3), which witnessed the participation of over 100 world leaders and thousands of civil society experts.

This served as a much-needed wake-up call amid the deteriorating conditions of the Earth’s oceans due to global warming and numerous illicit and destabilizing activities, including the predatory and expansionist ambitions of certain major powers. To this, French President Emmanuel Macron clearly emphasized that "The ocean is not for sale.”

Not many nations can tick all the important boxes for a leadership role in ocean governance. As a traditional maritime nation with the second largest exclusive economic zone (EEZ) and a distinct experience in combatting traditional and non-traditional maritime threats, France is a natural leader in blue ocean diplomacy.

Under France’s rotating European Union presidency in 2022, Macron convened the first-ever One Ocean Summit in February that year, which centered on combating illegal fishing and reducing plastic pollution.

The summit represented Paris' determination to establish a conference of the parties’ process for the ocean when the relationship between people and the maritime domain has become increasingly critical.

Among France’s key areas of operations, the Indo-Pacific has become increasingly significant. As an Indo-Pacific power with territories in the Western Indian Ocean and the South Pacific, France’s role as a crucial pillar of maritime security in the region cannot be underplayed.

In the Western Indian Ocean, France is an integral player in combatting illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing. Additionally, with its permanent presence and capabilities, France is the only European nation that can consistently contribute to the security of the South Pacific.

In 2021, the France Pacific Command conducted the first South Pacific Coast Guard Network Seminar to improve maritime safety and sustainability coordination while also serving as a platform for coordination with Pacific Island nations and other like-minded partners in the region.

France has also operationalized its blue ocean diplomacy in the Western Pacific, particularly Southeast Asia. Among the Southeast Asian nations, the Philippines is seen as an important collaborator.

With a shared commitment to upholding democratic values and international law, both nations can be classified as natural partners in this sphere. Accordingly, with Manila devoting more effort and resources towards the security of its maritime zones, Paris has also risen to become its indispensable partner.

Given the existential threat posed by China’s expansionism in and militarization of the West Philippine Sea, it is expected that the most visible dimension of the bilateral maritime partnership would revolve around the traditional security sphere.

In this regard, France has not only enhanced its interoperability cooperation with the Philippine Military; it has taken an active role in building the Philippines’ capabilities in line with the Comprehensive Archipelagic Defense Concept (CADC). France will also provide 40 new French-designed fast patrol boats to the Philippine Coast Guard. Half the boats will be assembled in the Philippines, aligning with Manila's recently implemented Self-Reliant Defense Posture.

On the other hand, France's non-traditional maritime security cooperation with the Philippines is of equal importance. Like other coastal nations of the Indo-Pacific, the Philippines is no stranger to the devastating effects of global warming, pollution, food insecurity and IUU fishing.

Moreover, these non-traditional threats are becoming increasingly interlinked with the traditional sphere. Therefore, as such conditions are likely to exacerbate, it is in Manila’s best interest to forge robust partnerships with nations that have the capacity and a nuanced understanding of these problems.

Under the leadership of French Ambassador to the Philippines, H.E. Marie Fontanel, the Embassy of France has actively engaged with government agencies and civil society organizations to deepen and broaden the Manila-Paris maritime partnership.

In 2024, the French Embassy in Manila launched the “Blue Nations Initiative: France and the Philippines Partners for the Oceans,” a comprehensive roadmap guiding the bilateral partnership in marine biodiversity protection, blue economy, and maritime security.

To raise multi-sectoral awareness regarding the shared maritime identities, the French Embassy partnered with the Philippines’ leading think tank, the Stratbase ADR Institute, to organize a hybrid event titled “Strengthening Philippines-France Cooperation for a Sustainable Blue Economy" on March 28.

Two months after, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), in collaboration with the Office of Senator Loren Legarda and the French Embassy, held back-to-back activities on May 27 – a symposium entitled “OCEAN TALK: The 2015 Manila Call to Action: Charting Philippine Ocean-Climate Policy towards the 2025 UNOC3” and the launch of the "BLUE LANTERNS: Climate Art Installation ."Both events also provided a platform for cooperation with civil society groups and students.

Nevertheless, the potential to maximize the scope of maritime cooperation remains large. Among the areas that could be explored is enhancing maritime surveillance capabilities.

As an archipelagic nation facing various threats from all sides of its maritime borders, it would need to considerably improve its maritime domain awareness through national efforts and partnerships.

An agreement with France’s Maritime Information Cooperation & Awareness (MICA) Center, for instance, will significantly improve the situational awareness of Philippine ships by providing them personalized security information on high-risk maritime areas.

Additionally, the Philippines should consider tapping on France’s technological prowess and experience in bolstering maritime surveillance capabilities through various innovations including its Onboard Mini-Drone System known as the Système de Mini Drones aériens embarqués pour la Marine (SMDM). The SMDM is a multi-role drone France-based Survey Copter designed explicitly for complex maritime missions.

The French Navy has deployed the SMDM in several successful missions and exercises across the globe. More than just the procurement, such a deal may eventually serve as a platform for France and the Philippines to collaborate on similar equipment, given Paris' successful track record of selling advanced equipment and contributing to its partners' self-reliance goals.

Ultimately, enhancing multi-dimensional maritime cooperation in the Indo-Pacific would mutually benefit the Philippines and France during great regional uncertainty and turbulence. ###

Don McLain Gill is a geopolitical analyst and a non-resident fellow at the Stratbase ADR Institute. He is also a lecturer at the Department of International Studies, De La Salle University and an Indo-Pacific Research Fellow at the Asia-Pacific Foundation of Canada.