Breaking free from dynasty and novelty in the 2025 elections

Actors like Aljur Abrenica and social media personalities like Rosmar Tan are some of the most surprising appearances during the filing period for 2025 national and local elections.

And here it is again, the "circus" that pops up every three years. That term has become common, sad as it is to admit, to define what our elections look like.

But with the disappointingly low bar we seem to have set for ourselves in choosing who holds some of the most important posts in our government, then let’s just call a spade a spade. Perhaps that is one of the ways we can start repairing this ailing exercise in democracy – by being honest with ourselves.

The low standards with which we choose our elected officials affects us in more ways than we think. Unwittingly, we have become an audience to one of those ill effects just over the last week. During the 8-day period where we all watched as celebrities, social media influencers and vloggers, and even, without shame, the children, siblings, and relatives enjoying the pamana of sitting politicians throw their hats into the ring and offer themselves as our next batch of government officials.

It is evident that the more we elect substandard senators, congressmen, or national and local officials, then we will only keep attracting the wrong people for the job.

Watching the updates as they come, I was filled with confusion and alarm – why would these celebrities or former TV and movie stars – now joined by social media influencers and vloggers, too – apply for public governance? It’s either they think the job is simple and easy, or they’ve paid attention to who are actually getting votes.

The Philippine STAR/Ryan Baldemor Las Piñas Representative Camille Villar is eyeing a senatorial seat for the 2025 midterm polls as she files her certificate of candidacy at the Manila Hotel's Tent City on Oct. 4, 2024. She is accompanied by her father, former politician Manny Villar, and her brother, Public Works and Highways Secretary Mark Villar.

If it’s the latter, then apparently, they’ve also clued in to the recent trend that anyone popular enough, or who’s related or close enough to the rich and influential, actually stands a chance to get voted in – that’s the alarming part.

Additionally, we’ve seen more and more party-lists cropping up. By definition, these organizations are supposedly formed through civic movement to represent the marginalized groups in our community. Currently, more than 60 of these representations hold seats in our congress; but are we paying attention to who are actually present to look after their supposed constituents?

It gets worse: personalities actually linked or tagged as masterminds behind damning criminal schemes had the guts to file for candidacy. Hearing the news cemented for me the fact that there truly are people who find our political system a joke, or even worse, an instrument to shed accountability from the law.

Let’s prove them wrong. I hope we do not forget, despite the charms of whoever our favorite artista-turned-aspiring-pulitiko is, or despite how effective the dynastic machinery can be, that right now more than ever, we need the best of the best leading our country. We are still yet to make a full recovery from the pandemic and its effects, and global conflict is bubbling up near our shores and beyond. If we are willing to thrive, make real progress, and live in peace and harmony, that begins in choosing wisely who makes our laws, forms our policies, and leads public initiatives.

Do we really want to leave that much at stake in the hands of people that we are unsure of character or capability?

However, we should not generalize. Every now and then, we get former celebrities or artistas that end up performing better than anyone expected. If only they were more than exceptions to the rule and this pipeline regularly churned out outstanding leaders.

Luis Manzano via Facebook Vilma Santos and sons Luis Manzano and Ryan Recto are all running for public office: Santos for governor, Manzano for vice governor, and Recto for Batangas 6th district representative.

But while the right to run for public office is a constitutional one, so is our right to vote!

That privilege grants the Filipino people power over any dynasty or novelty seeking the chance to use their wealth and fame to take advantage of the masses, only to gain even more wealth and fame, all while being underwhelming public servants.

This time, I pray that we can all move past our role as mere audiences to this circus. We are all active participants and, in a way, we are all accountable to what the future of our country could look like.

Two of my daughters, Fiana and Fiona, are now old enough to vote. As a parent, I believe that it is a big part of my role as their mother to teach them how to effectively exercise their right to vote, and to impart on them how potent that privilege is. I can only hope that other parents like me are taking this just as seriously. If we cannot leave behind an institution that works as intended, then I believe the best we can do is to teach them how to build one.

I’m optimistic for my daughters’ generation. While digital media and the 24/7 news cycle can be overwhelming, it’s translating towards keeping more public officials under close scrutiny. Public office is a public trust, as they say, and it helps that this generation is more vocal than ever about their confidence in any elected leader.

All in all, there would be more than 18,000 elective positions to fill in the national and local levels next year. Let us treat this as a challenge, and for the next generation in particular: let’s make it known that we’re no longer tolerating dynasties and novelties. Let’s work together to develop a new breed of leaders that are competent, compassionate, and effective.

