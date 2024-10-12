A new era of bilateral ties: The Philippine-Republic of Korea strategic partnership

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos (R) meets with South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol at the Malacanang Palace in Manila on October 7, 2024.

Built on decades of friendship and the shared values of freedom and democracy, the relations of the Philippines and the Republic of Korea continue to evolve.

As the two countries celebrate 75 years of diplomatic relations, the commitment to enhance cooperation across political, defense, economic and socio-cultural domains, among others, and to safeguard the rule of law, is stronger than ever.

Early this week, ROK President Yoon Suk Yeol embarked on a historic state visit to the Philippines. The visit illustrated the vibrant relations between the two countries. It also demonstrated resolve to further strengthen diplomatic relations amid the changing geopolitical environment.

The two countries elevated bilateral relations to a strategic partnership, making ROK the Philippines’ fifth strategic partner. The reinvigorated partnership is projected to foster regional security and enable economic growth for both countries.

Recognizing security and stability as a shared goal and responsibility, the two countries committed to increase defense engagements through bilateral and multilateral exercises, and capacity-building initiatives to jointly address asymmetric security challenges.

Apart from this, the two countries are also expected to establish closer cooperation for its defense industries, and continue engagements in maritime domain awareness, and maritime security and law enforcement.

In line with this, ROK President Yoon and Philippine President Marcos Jr. witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Philippine Coast Guard and South Korea Coast Guard on Maritime Cooperation.

The agreement encompasses collaboration in tackling transnational crime, strengthening information sharing, and performing search and rescue missions among others.

For an archipelagic nation like the Philippines, the agreement serves to reinforce its strategic direction to protect its maritime zones including the West Philippine Sea. It will not only ensure security, but also transcend to the blue economy, as well as to marine environment protection and conservation.

In the face of increasing aggression from belligerent states, the agreement is seen to strengthen the capabilities of both countries to secure their maritime interests, ensure a ready defense posture, and protect their citizens at sea.

Significant strides have also been made in the economic front. For instance, just last month, the Free Trade Agreement between the two nations was ratified by the Philippine Senate. This will enable the creation of opportunities that will pave the way for inclusive and sustainable economic growth for both countries.

The continuance of initiatives such as this is a push in the right direction. Collaboration in key industries such as manufacturing, critical raw materials processing, connectivity, climate change mitigation, and power and energy are paramount to accelerate economic transformation.

Further attesting to this are the Memoranda of Understanding that were signed during the South Korean leader’s visit.

This includes the Economic Innovation Partnership Program between the National Economic and Development Authority and the Ministry of Economic and Finance of ROK which seeks to establish a framework for cooperation for national, regional, and urban advancement; the agreement between the Department of Tourism and the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism to boost tourism activities; and the Strategic Cooperation on Critical Raw Material Supply Chains between the Departments of Industry, and Environment and Natural Resources, and the Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Energy which aim to build a stable and resilient supply chain for critical raw materials.

The comprehensiveness of the partnership also cascades to the infrastructure sector through the conduct of a feasibility study of the Bataan Nuclear Power Plant between the Department of Energy and Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power Corporation Ltd., as well as the loan agreements for the Laguna Lakeshore Road Network Project Phase I, Panay-Guimaras-Negros Island Bridges Project, and the Samar Coastal Road II Project.

Furthermore, the Joint Declaration on the strategic partnership sets the tone for stronger cooperation in the face of traditional, non-traditional, and emerging security challenges.

For instance, the two countries expressed mutual support for the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula in accordance with relevant resolutions of the United Nations Security Council and international law.

Both countries likewise condemned the unprecedented increase of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea’s missile launches and declarations on the use of nuclear weapons, as well as China’s expansionist and dangerous actions in the West Philippine Sea.

The two countries also issued powerful statements of support for the challenges they respectively face.

The Philippines strongly supported and commended ROK’s “Audacious Initiative” and “August 15 Unification Doctrine” as an instrument of peace. This also exemplifies the high regard for unification to address issues on human rights and humanitarian concerns. Meanwhile, ROK reaffirmed its position on the Philippines’ arbitral award and condemned aggressive states’ behavior that is inconsistent with the rule of law.

As the two countries enter a new era of diplomatic relations, both the Philippines and ROK must remain guided by mutual respect and understanding alongside the shared aspirations of freedom, peace, prosperity, security, and stability.

The Philippines-ROK strategic partnership is a testament to the resolve of the responsible members of the international community to work together in areas that redound from national security to economic security.

While challenges to achieving the shared vision of the strategic partnership lie ahead, the prospects of this endeavor are boundless and the dedication of the two countries remain fierce. The bond that was forged when the Philippines stood by ROK during the Korean War, and when the ROK consistently articulates its firm stance on the Philippines’ arbitral victory, paint a bright future ahead.

--

Katrina Guerrero is a program and research manager for defense and security at think tank Stratbase ADR Institute.