^

News Commentary

Investments will make the people feel economic progress

Rupert Paul Manhit - Philstar.com
July 27, 2024 | 5:49pm
Investments will make the people feel economic progress
Stock image of P1,000 bills
Philstar.com / Irra Lising

State of the Nation Addresses are often a balance between the past and the future, especially if it is the third such speech of a president into a six-year term. True enough, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. 's SONA last Monday was a reckoning of what had been accomplished by his administration and what initiatives had been started so far.

At the same time, it was an identification of the direction he intended to take for the remainder of his administration and was a rallying cry for the whole Philippines to come together to steer the nation forward, toward all our goals and aspirations. 

Out of numerous concerns and challenges that the country is facing, the president did a respectable job of capturing the most important issues that must be attended to. But there were some themes that reflected the concern of a greater percentage of the population, because they pertain to sustained economic growth that would eventually contribute to the benefit of all Filipinos. 

The economy, as many of us are aware, is largely driven by consumption. This economic make-up has its merits but also its weaknesses, as we saw clearly during the pandemic when mobility restrictions hampered consumption, disrupted supply chains, drove the prices of goods and services higher, and halted economic activity leading to a loss of jobs.

It only showed how vulnerable we still are to developments in the external environment, things that are beyond our control. We saw how swift and how substantial the damage was, to the detriment of the economy and of the people. 

It is evident that something must be done to make the Philippine economy more resilient to factors outside of our control. In this case, the pursuit of investment-driven economic growth looks like an ideal course of action that will create more livelihood opportunities, provide income security, strengthen economic resilience, promote long-term stability and uplift the quality of life of the Filipino people. 

To his credit, Marcos reported to the people that he had secured significant investment pledges. He has been building strong relations with partners and friends in the international community, securing such pledges during his visits.

In his SONA he announced that there are around 100 projects worth P3 trillion in the pipeline, in key sectors like renewable energy, digital infrastructure, food security, and manufacturing. Moreover, the trilateral summit between the United States, Japan, and the Philippines is the most promising, with the announcement of the Luzon Corridor, which will connect Subic Bay, Clark, Manila and Batangas and facilitate strategic investments along the area.

But it is one thing to talk about attracting investments, and quite another actually seeing investors pour their capital here, build, hire Filipinos, and start operating. There are many factors that affect investors’ decision to locate in a particular country or region.

Specifically, a 2023 Kearney study found that political instability and the regulatory environment were major deterrents for investment in emerging markets like the Philippines, with 38% and 27% of business leaders citing these factors, respectively. 

Sending a similar message is a Stratbase-commissioned survey conducted by Pulse Asia Research Inc. last March 2024, where Filipinos identified the most significant factors hindering foreign investment in the country. The main concerns are complicated rules and regulations like red tape, as well as political instability, with 56% of Filipinos highlighting these issues. 

Thus, parallel to efforts to acknowledge the importance of investment-led growth and obtaining pledges from would-be investors during road shows and other visits, the Philippines needs to work harder at institutionalizing a regulatory environment that is conducive to investments and businesses. Specifically, reforms in the capital market and the implementation of green lanes would be a concrete step toward this aim. 

**
Prospects remain promising for the economy. Multilateral organizations such as the Asian Development Bank and the International Monetary Fund have forecasted the economy to grow at a high rate. The ASEAN+3 Macroeconomic Research Office has even identified the Philippines as the fastest-growing economy in Southeast Asia. Moreover, S&P Global projected that the Philippine economy will reach a trillion dollars by 2033.

But in his SONA, the president himself said that big terms and glowing statistics – to say, for instance, that the Philippine economy is the fastest growing in the region, and even the total value of investment pledges from other countries – do not mean a thing if the people cannot feel any improvement in their daily lives.

In fact, in a survey conducted by the Social Weather Stations in June 2024, around 46% of Filipino families rated themselves as food-poor.

And indeed, in June 2024, the Philippine Statistics Authority reported that while the headline inflation rate in June 2024 eased to 3.7%, food inflation rose to 6.5%. 

A Stratbase-commissioned survey by Pulse Asia showed that Filipinos remain preoccupied with urgent national concerns such as controlling inflation (72%), increasing the pay of workers (44%), and reducing poverty (32%). As a result, in the days leading to the third SONA, the people wanted to hear about the President’s plans to control inflation (57%), improve the national economy (36%) and create more jobs and livelihood opportunities (35%).

A proposed strategy to help address the cross-sectoral burden of inflation is to rationalize or even removing the VAT and other taxes on power and energy which is an indispensable expense for all households and businesses at all levels.

Potential investors in manufacturing industries that can potentially create millions of quality jobs and drive a radiating wave of economic growth through the linked businesses of each successful locator will need affordable electricity and fuels to viably and competitively operate.

A strategic selection of industries that may be given these tax exemptions should be explored with the goal of fostering the growth on new enterprises which would eventually generate government revenues from income taxes from operations, employees, and the VAT on consumption generated by its ecosystem of benefiting stakeholders.

Going by these articulated concerns, the administration must have a firm grasp of the things it needs to focus on in its remaining years. Ensuring lower prices of basic goods, preventing price fluctuations, and creating – and keeping – jobs hinges on the government’s ability to attract long-term, sustainable investments that would ensure economic security, not only for a few segments or select areas in the archipelago, but for all.

 

Rupert Paul Manhit is the COO and managing director of think tank Stratbase Group. He is the executive director of Philippine Trade Foundation (Phils Inc.)

vuukle comment

INVESTMENT

STATE OF THE NATION ADDRESS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
DIME Strategy: What Manila can do after the June 17 South China Sea clash
July 10, 2024 - 1:18pm

DIME Strategy: What Manila can do after the June 17 South China Sea clash

By Julio Amador III | July 10, 2024 - 1:18pm
"What was apparent in the past year is that Manila has not achieved any substantial gains in its fight for control of Ayungin...
News Commentary
fbtw
The persistence of digital vulnerabilities and the need for cyber resilience
July 6, 2024 - 2:27pm

The persistence of digital vulnerabilities and the need for cyber resilience

By Sherwin Ona | July 6, 2024 - 2:27pm
The recent cyberattacks on government agencies reveal a disturbing pattern and a malicious intent.
News Commentary
fbtw
To meet China&rsquo;s challenges to Philippine sovereignty, don&rsquo;t forget cybersecurity
June 29, 2024 - 4:53pm

To meet China’s challenges to Philippine sovereignty, don’t forget cybersecurity

By Evan Wright, Elizabeth Whatcott | June 29, 2024 - 4:53pm
On June 18, the Chinese Coast Guard seized two Philippine rubber boats resupplying the Sierra Madre in a brazen act of escalation...
News Commentary
fbtw
Can cultural context of the Philippines suppress creative thinking?
June 29, 2024 - 3:19pm

Can cultural context of the Philippines suppress creative thinking?

By Allen Espinosa | June 29, 2024 - 3:19pm
Creative thinking is a complex process influenced by various factors, including cultural context.
News Commentary
fbtw
Citizens are at the center of the energy issue
June 22, 2024 - 3:33pm

Citizens are at the center of the energy issue

By Kit Belmonte | June 22, 2024 - 3:33pm
Conversations about energy have the tendency to sound technical and businesslike.
News Commentary
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with