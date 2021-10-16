



































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  

                     

                        
News Commentary

                        
Closing the loop on plastic

                        

                        
Paco Pangalangan - Philstar.com
October 16, 2021 | 10:40am
                        

                        


                        
                        
Closing the loop on plastic
File photo shows flood waters, along with garbage from Manila Bay, overflow toward Roxas Boulevard. 
The STAR/KJ Rosales, File

                        

                           
Earlier this year, a World Bank report found that globally, about 4.8 to 12.7 million tonnes of mismanaged plastic enter the ocean every year. Of that amount, about 80% comes from Asia. But the Philippines alone contributes an estimated 0.75 million metric tons of plastic waste in the ocean and is the third-largest contributor globally. 



Not only that, but a journal article also published earlier this year identified the Pasig River as the world’s top plastic pollution source. Unfortunately, the Philippines did not only top this list but another six of its rivers were also among the world’s ten worst plastic waste emitters.



Indeed, the COVID-19 pandemic has only further contributed to increased plastic waste in the ocean. According to a research team led by Professor Yong Sik Ok from Korea University, because of the pandemic, the consumption of plastic skyrocketed in 2020. Based on their estimates, twice the amount of plastic waste was generated globally last year than was the previous year.



However, this spike in the use of plastic cannot solely be attributed to the sudden demand for disposable face masks, face shields, and personal protective equipment. As a result of the lockdowns that were put in place to slow the spread of COVID-19, getting take-out and ordering in— which often involve the use of single-use plastic packaging and disposable cutlery— have become all the more common. 



This worsening global plastic waste situation led the research team to conclude that “in the long-term, though, current plastic waste management schemes alone cannot keep pace with the estimated growth in plastic waste generation, even if capacity is increased.” In their article published in the Nature Reviews Earth & Environment, the researchers further argued that COVID-19 has only magnified the already existing plastic crisis and emphasized the need to shift to a plastic circular economy immediately.



However, for this transition to a plastic circular economy to happen, everyone must do their part. 



And like any good movement, it has to begin at home. Take proper waste segregation, for instance. According to Republic Act 9003, or the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act, segregation at source is mandatory. However, according to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources’ figures, only 30% of barangays in the country segregate waste. 



It is high time Filipinos realize those three differently colored trash cans beside each other in the mall aren’t one trash can plus two extra just in case the first one gets full. They are for segregating biodegradable, compostable, and reusable waste.



Furthermore, as consumers, we can also be more mindful of the amount of plastic we use. This could mean reducing our use of single-use plastics like straws and plastic bags. It could also mean becoming conscious that the products you buy are using reusable or recyclable materials. But, of course, the decision to shift consumption towards more environmentally-friendly alternatives isn’t always an option for households living sachet-to-sachet.



For this reason, it is also crucial that government does its part by improving its waste collection and its materials recovery and recycling facilities. In fact, according to the study conducted by Ocean Conservancy, the most significant driver of plastic leakage into the ocean is waste that remains uncollected. Hence, the government must expand collection services and close or improve dump sites near waterways.



Industries, too, play a crucial role in the transition towards a plastic circular economy. Technological breakthroughs in the manufacturing process and the materials used in consumer goods are essential to closing the plastic loop. And more often than not, it is industry that drives innovation in this space.



Take the familiar beverage maker Coca-Cola for example; they recently announced that the country’s first food-grade bottle-to-bottle recycling facility is set to start operations by the first quarter of 2022. The facility can recycle PET (polyethylene terephthalate) bottles into food-grade materials. It is estimated that this high-tech plant will be able to recycle around two billion plastic bottles in its first three years of operation and instantly accelerate the companies use of recycled PET materials in its beverage bottles.



During an online forum on its World Without Waste Program, the company also said that it was well on its way to meeting its commitment of making 100% of its packaging recyclable by 2025; and using at least 50% recycled material in its packaging by 2030.



The company also recently phased out the use of plastic straws and introduced paper straws. It also announced that it would be exiting the sachet business as part of its World Without Waste Program.



In addition to innovating its processes and materials used, the company also works closely with the informal waste collection sector to ensure its initiatives not only close the loop but are inclusive as well. According to Coca-Cola Philippines president Tony del Rosario, their goal is to create closed-loop systems, extracting the maximum value from packaging materials and products while in use, preventing them from becoming waste through recovery, recycling and reuse.



Even before the pandemic, the demand for plastic and the generation of plastic waste was already rising. However, studies show that the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated this plastic problem. 



But on the flip side, the pandemic— now ubiquitous with disposable masks and disposable cutlery — might also increase awareness of the importance of plastic waste management. At the same time, it looks like more and more companies are increasing their commitment to innovation and improving how products are made and how materials are recycled. 



In their article on the need for sustainable waste disposal, Prof. Ok said that “closing the loop on plastic might not be a reality just yet. However, heightened consumer awareness, increased industry innovation, expanded government investment, and continued research can mitigate plastic burdens on the environment and develop a society guided by a circular economy.” For all of our sakes, let's hope he’s right.



 



Paco Pangalangan is the executive director of think tank Stratbase ADR Institute.


                        


                        



                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      PLASTIC
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Closing the loop on plastic
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 hour ago

                              
                              
Closing the loop on plastic


                              

                                                                  By Paco Pangalangan |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Earlier this year, a World Bank report found that globally, about 4.8 to 12.7 million tonnes of mismanaged plastic enter the...

                                                         


      

         

            
News Commentary
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Testimonials: Chito Gascon, the people&rsquo;s advocate
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
21 hours ago

                              
                              
Testimonials: Chito Gascon, the people’s advocate


                              

                                 21 hours ago                              


                                                            
Commission on Human Rights chairman Jose Luis Gascon fought many battles for democracy and rights. It was COVID-19 that overcame...

                                                         


      

         

            
News Commentary
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Their right to the city: Garden grows sense of community amid precarity
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
23 hours ago

                              
                              
Their right to the city: Garden grows sense of community amid precarity


                              

                                                                  By Maro Enriquez,Maro Enriquez |
                                 23 hours ago                              


                                                            
The gardening project was initiated as a response to the scarcity of work and food because of the pandemic.

                                                         


      

         

            
News Commentary
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Filipino journalists struggle to pierce &lsquo;iron wall&rsquo; of misunderstanding towards media
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 day ago

                              
                              
Filipino journalists struggle to pierce ‘iron wall’ of misunderstanding towards media


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Threats and propaganda against journalism have soured public perception of it, journalists said at the 2021 Jaime V. Ongpin...

                                                         


      

         

            
News Commentary
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Curbing COVID, pushing for good governance: Robredo gives preview of presidency
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 day ago

                              
                              
Curbing COVID, pushing for good governance: Robredo gives preview of presidency


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Vice President Leni Robredo gave a snapshot of what Filipinos can expect from her administration should she be elected president...

                                                         


      

         

            
News Commentary
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Ipaglaban Mo' host Jopet Sison takes Noli de Castro's slot on Aksyon Demokratiko slate
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 day ago

                              
                              
'Ipaglaban Mo' host Jopet Sison takes Noli de Castro's slot on Aksyon Demokratiko slate


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Aksyon Demokratiko is fielding TV personality Jopet Sison, a former member of the administration PDP-Laban party, in the senatorial...

                                                         


      

         

            
News Commentary
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with