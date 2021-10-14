



































































 




   

   









News Commentary

                        
'Ipaglaban Mo' host Jopet Sison takes Noli de Castro's slot on Aksyon Demokratiko slate

                        

                        
Philstar.com
October 14, 2021 | 3:34pm
                        

                        


                        
                        
MANILA, Philippines — Aksyon Demokratiko is fielding TV personality Jopet Sison, a former member of the administration PDP-Laban party, in the senatorial elections to replace news anchor Noli de Castro, who has changed his plans.



Sison will join Manila Mayor Isko Moreno and Dr. Willie Ong, presidential and vice-presidential bets of Aksyon respectively, in a visit to Batangas on Friday.

   
   


"The 56-year-old Sison has joined Aksyon Demokratiko and will be running as senator, replacing former Vice President Noli de Castro who has withdrawn his candidacy due to ‘personal reasons,’" a statement from Moreno’s team read.



De Castro backed out of the 2022 senatorial race of Wednesday, just days after he filed his certificate of candidacy. He said in a statement that he realized that he could be of more help to the people by giving them a voice through broadcasting.



Sison hosts the legal drama anthology “Ipaglaban Mo” of ABS-CBN, which is also De Castro’s home network.



In 2019, Sison ran for vice mayor of Quezon City under PDP-Laban but lost to incumbent Vice Mayor Gian Sotto. In the 2016 elections, he ran for congressman of Marikina's 1st District as an indepndent. — Kristine Joy Patag


                        


                        



                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      2022 ELECTIONS
                                                      2022 POLLS
                                                      AKSYON DEMOKRATIKO
                                                      ISKO MORENO
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
