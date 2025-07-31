Region 12 PDEA seizes P748,000 worth of shabu in BARMM

The shabu peddler entrapped in Pahamuddin town in the Special Geographic Area of the Bangsamoro region is now locked in a detention facility of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency.

COTABATO CITY — Agents from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency seized P748,000 worth of shabu from three dealers, one of them linked to two terror groups, in separate operations in a newly-created Bangsamoro town and General Santos City on Tuesday, July 29.

The first to fall then is a 53-year-old male shabu trafficker, said to have connections with the now weakened allies Dawlah Islamiya and Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom fighters, both known for providing sanctuary, in exchange for money, to drug traffickers and fugitives wanted for high-profile criminal cases pending in courts

The suspect was arrested by agents of the PDEA-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao after selling to them P34,000 worth of shabu during an entrapment operation in Purok 1 in Barangay Balacayon in Pahamuddin town in Cotabato province. Besides shabu, PDEA-BARMM agents had also confiscated from him an MK2 fragmentation grenade, a .45 caliber pistol and an improvised 5.56 millimeter revolver.

Gil Cesario Castro, director of PDEA-BARMM, said on Wednesday, July 30, that the operation that led to the arrest of the suspect was carried out with the help of the Army’s 34th Infantry Battalion and the 602nd Infantry Brigade.

Army officials and local executives hinted that the suspect kept grenades and improvised explosive devices in their hideouts at the border of Pahamuddin and Cotabato’s nearby Pigcawayan town.

Castro said they shall validate the reports about the suspect’s links with local terror groups.

Castro said he and his subordinate agents are thankful to the officials of the 34th Infantry Battalion and their commander, Brig. Gen. Ricky Bunayog of the 602nd Infantry Brigade, for assisting in the entrapment of the shabu dealer allegedly linked to local terrorists.

In a separate operation on Tuesday, PDEA-12 agents arrested a 31-year-old woman from Lumbayanague town in Lanao del Sur in BARMM and her 47-year-old male accomplice after buying from them P714,000 worth of shabu in Barangay Labangal in General Santos City in Region 12. The male suspect, now detained, is a resident of Barangay Tambler in General Santos City, one of the four cities in Region 12, which also has four adjoining provinces.

Benjamin Recites III, director of PDEA-12, said on Wednesday that the duo yielded peacefully when they learned that they had sold 105 grams of shabu to non-uniformed anti-narcotics operatives.

The operation that resulted in their detention and seizure of P714,000 worth of shabu from them was carried out with the help of the General Santos City Police Office and other units of the Police Regional Office-12.

Castro and Recites separately told reporters that the drug dealers, who were entrapped by their agents in separate operations on Tuesday and are now in detention, will be prosecuted for violations of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, with the seized shabu serving as evidence.