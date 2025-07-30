Tricycle driver peddling shabu in Cotabato City nabbed

The shabu peddler Abubakar Kunsi Maguid, entrapped in Barangay Rosary Heights 9 in Cotabato City, is now locked in a police detention facility.

COTABATO CITY — Plainclothes policemen finally clamped down on Tuesday, July 29, on an elusive shabu peddler who had been disguising himself as a tricycle driver and had evaded several entrapment operations by anti-narcotics agents in Cotabato City and nearby towns.

Local executives and members of the multi-sector Cotabato City Peace and Order Council, led by Mayor Mohammad Ali Matabalao, confirmed on Wednesday, July 30, that the 28-year-old Abubakar Kunsi Maguid was immediately arrested after he had sold P238,000 worth of shabu to policemen during an entrapment operation in Purok 5 in Barangay Rosary Heights 9.

Brig Gen. Jaysen De Guzman, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, said on Wednesday that the operation that led to the arrest of the suspect was carried out by personnel of the city’s Police Station 1, led by Captain Harmin Sinsuat, and operatives under Col. Jibin Bongcayao, who is director of the Cotabato City Police Office.

The suspect, who had been under police surveillance for a long time, worked as a tricycle driver but spent most of his time distributing shabu to contacts in various barangays in Cotabato City and the nearby towns of Sultan Kudarat and Datu Odin Sinsuat in Maguindanao del Norte.

De Guzman said the entrapment operation that resulted in the arrest of Maguid, a resident of Barangay Rosary Heights 10, was laid with the help of his relatives and neighbors who had suggested to police intelligence agents when and where to entrap him.

“To these confidential tipsters, we are grateful,” De Guzman said.

Maguid’s relatives, two of them employees of a government agency, and police officials had confirmed that he had eluded at least five attempts by different law-enforcement units to entrap him in Cotabato City and Maguindanao del Norte province.