Pinoy seafarer gets 18 years for cocaine smuggling

MANILA, Philippines — A Filipino seafarer has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for his alleged involvement in cocaine smuggling in Ireland, the Department of Foreign Affairs said on Monday.

The DFA withheld the identity of the overseas Filipino worker (OFW).

In a report to the DFA, the Philippine embassy in Dublin said the OFW was convicted for trafficking cocaine.

He was apprehended in September 2023 along with five other crew of the Panamanian-flagged carrier MV Matthew for allegedly attempting to smuggle 2.2 tons of cocaine into Ireland – the “largest haul in the country’s history.”

“He was initially sentenced to 28 years in prison and was allegedly the person managing communications with a Dubai-based crime ring. The sentence was reduced to 18 years for good behavior,” the embassy said.

An officer of the embassy’s assistance to nationals attended the promulgation and met with the OFW’s lawyers.

The other crewmembers of the ship were sentenced to up to 17 years in prison, according to the DFA.

The Philippine embassy in Dublin is providing consular assistance to the OFW.

The Irish Navy intercepted MV Matthew off the Irish coast in September 2023. The vessel had been under surveillance for several weeks, based on intelligence from international agencies, including the US Drug Enforcement Administration.