2 remaining Batangas jail escapees recaptured

Loreto Linatoc Jr. was arrested by a police tracker team in Barangay Salaban 1 in Ibaan on Monday night, while Gerald Herrera was collared in Barangay Sta. Maria in Bauan yesterday morning.

CAMP VICENTE LIM, Laguna, Philippines — The two remaining inmates who escaped from the Batangas Provincial Rehabilitation Center along with eight others on Monday have been recaptured.

Lt. Col. Marlon Cabataña, chief of the Sto. Tomas police, said charges of illegal possession of firearms and deadly weapon were filed yesterday against two of the five escapees earlier arrested in a bus at the STAR tollway.

Cabataña said the inmates were found carrying a pistol and a bladed weapon. They were brought back to the facility.

Investigation showed that jail guard Jhamil Alcantara was escorting the inmates to the facility’s utility room when one of the detainees pointed an icepick at him and took his service firearm.

The other inmates took advantage of the situation and escaped.

Five others – Norman Antonio, Lester Bengoa, Dennis Esmeralda, Michael Malasique and Armando Mangabat Jr. – were recaptured shortly after the jailbreak. — Arnell Ozaeta