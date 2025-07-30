5 fake lawyers nabbed

The anti-crime operation stemmed from a request of the Integrated Bar of the Philippines-Davao president Ferdinand Taglucop and Judge Rowena Apao-Adlawan.

MANILA, Philippines — Five people have been arrested for allegedly posing as lawyers and engaging in illegal notarial services in Davao City, the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) reported yesterday.

A sting conducted on Monday resulted in the arrest of the suspects, who were operating along Bolton, Magallanes and C.M. Recto streets.

The suspects were not lawyers or commissioned notary public, the NBI said.