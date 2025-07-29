CIDGâ€™s national head named Region 12 police director

CIDG’s national head named Region 12 police director

The new Region 12 police director, Brig. Gen. Romeo Juan Macapaz, belongs to the Class 1995 of the Philippine National Police Academy.

COTABATO CITY — The director of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group will assume leadership of the Police Regional Office-12 on Wednesday, July 30.

Officials of the Police Regional Office-12 told reporters on Tuesday, July 29, that their outgoing regional director, Brig. Gen. Arnold Ardiente will relinquish his post to a successor, Brig. Gen. Romeo Juan Macapaz, through a symbolic rite on Wednesday at PRO-12’s headquarters in General Santos City.

The multi-awarded Macapaz had served as director of the Bangsamoro regional police for several months before he took the helm of the CIDG last June.

Different units of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region had secured the surrender, via backchannel dialogues, of 89 members of the allies Dawlah Islamiya and Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters while Macapaz was at its helm.

Macapaz was named regional director of PRO-12, effective July 28, 2025, in a directive signed by Major Gen. Neri Vincent Ignacio, acting chief of the directorial staff of the Philippine National Police.

The same document also stipulated that Brig. Gen. Christopher Abrahano, Region 13 police director, shall take over CIDG’s directorship that Macapaz had vacated.