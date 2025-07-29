Man wanted for Italian priestâ€™s murder ambushed, kidnapped

Man wanted for Italian priest’s murder ambushed, kidnapped

Tribesman Jonie Corbala was riding his motorcycle in Barangay Santo Niño, Arakan, Cotabato, when gunmen attacked and kidnapped him while fleeing the scene.

COTABATO CITY — Gunmen ambushed and abducted a member of an indigenous group wanted for the Oct. 17, 2011 murder of an Italian priest in Arakan, Cotabato, on Monday, July 28.

Officials from the Cotabato Provincial Police and local executives said Tuesday, July 29, that Jonie Corbala was riding his motorcycle through a secluded area in Barangay Santo Niño, Arakan, when gunmen attacked him.

Witnesses had told barangay officials and police investigators who responded to the incident that Corbala, a “bagani,” or tribal warrior, who was wounded in the incident, was taken by his assailants as they fled using getaway motorcycles.

Corbala, who belongs to the Tinananon-Manobo tribe, is wanted for the fatal shooting in 2011 of the Italian priest Fausto Tentorio at the premises of the Our Lady of Perpetual Help parish convent in Arakan, an upland town in Cotabato province.

Corbala, also known as Commander Ering, is also facing a kidnapping case in one of the courts in Central Mindanao.

Local officials and investigators from the Arakan Municipal Police Station are cooperating in identifying the armed men who ambushed and abducted Corbala.