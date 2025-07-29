4.2-magnitude quake jolts Batangas coast, no aftershocks likely

Map shows the epicenter of the 4.2-magnitude earthquake that shook San Luis, Batangas on Tuesday morning, July 29, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — A magnitude 4.2 earthquake struck off the coast of San Luis, Batangas at 11:39 a.m. on Tuesday, July 29, according to Phivolcs.

In its initial bulletin, Phivolcs said the tectonic quake was located 12 kilometers south-southwest of San Luis, with a depth of 10 kilometers.

A magnitude 4.2 earthquake is considered light — typically felt by people but unlikely to cause significant damage.

While no damage or aftershocks are expected, Phivolcs recorded instrumental intensities.

Unlike reported intensities, which are based on human observation and actual impact on the environment or infrastructure, instrumental readings are measured using equipment and offer only an estimate of ground shaking.

The highest instrumental intensity recorded was Intensity III, which is equivalent to the effects of a weak earthquake.

Intensity III (weak)

Batangas: Lemery and Sta. Teresita

Intensity II (slightly felt)

Batangas: Lipa

Intensity I (scarcely perceptible)

Batangas: Bauan, Batangas City

The most that residents in Batangas could have felt would be vibration and the slight swinging of hanging objects. Still waters in containers may also oscillate moderately, according to Phivolcs’ scale.