^

Nation

4.2-magnitude quake jolts Batangas coast, no aftershocks likely

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
July 29, 2025 | 12:30pm
4.2-magnitude quake jolts Batangas coast, no aftershocks likely
Map shows the epicenter of the 4.2-magnitude earthquake that shook San Luis, Batangas on Tuesday morning, July 29, 2025.
Phivolcs via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — A magnitude 4.2 earthquake struck off the coast of San Luis, Batangas at 11:39 a.m. on Tuesday, July 29, according to Phivolcs.

In its initial bulletin, Phivolcs said the tectonic quake was located 12 kilometers south-southwest of San Luis, with a depth of 10 kilometers.

A magnitude 4.2 earthquake is considered light — typically felt by people but unlikely to cause significant damage.

While no damage or aftershocks are expected, Phivolcs recorded instrumental intensities. 

Unlike reported intensities, which are based on human observation and actual impact on the environment or infrastructure, instrumental readings are measured using equipment and offer only an estimate of ground shaking.

The highest instrumental intensity recorded was Intensity III, which is equivalent to the effects of a weak earthquake. 

Intensity III (weak)

  • Batangas: Lemery and Sta. Teresita

Intensity II (slightly felt)

  • Batangas: Lipa

Intensity I (scarcely perceptible)

  • Batangas: Bauan, Batangas City 

The most that residents in Batangas could have felt would be vibration and the slight swinging of hanging objects. Still waters in containers may also oscillate moderately, according to Phivolcs’ scale. 

BATANGAS

EARTHQUAKE

PHIVOLCS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
LIST: Provinces, cities, municipalities under state of calamity

LIST: Provinces, cities, municipalities under state of calamity

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 1 day ago
Here's a list of local governments that have declared a state of calamity due to the southwest monsoon and impact of #CrisingPH,...
Nation
fbtw
CSC: Government workers entitled to 5-day emergency leave

CSC: Government workers entitled to 5-day emergency leave

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 1 day ago
Government employees affected by the successive storms and the southwest monsoon may avail themselves of a five-day Special...
Nation
fbtw
UPCAT 2026 set August 2 to 3

UPCAT 2026 set August 2 to 3

By Bella Cariaso | 1 day ago
Test permits for the University of the Philippines College Admission Test are now available online as the 2026 UPCAT will...
Nation
fbtw
Fake NBI agent nabbed in road rage

Fake NBI agent nabbed in road rage

By Christine Boton | 14 hours ago
A man who posed as a National Bureau of Investigation agent during a road rage incident in Quezon province has been arrested...
Nation
fbtw

10 rescued from human trafficking

By Emmanuel Tupas | 14 hours ago
Ten victims of human trafficking were rescued in separate police operations in the towns of Initao and Naawan in Misamis Oriental on Friday, according to the Anti-Cybercrime Group.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Grenade hurled at property of mayor&rsquo;s supporter

Grenade hurled at property of mayor’s supporter

By Roel PareÃ±o | 14 hours ago
A grenade hurled by two motorcycle-riding men destroyed a property owned by a supporter of Zamboanga City Mayor Khymer Olaso...
Nation
fbtw
Cops arrest shabu dealer in Kidapawan City operation

Cops arrest shabu dealer in Kidapawan City operation

By John Unson | 18 hours ago
Policemen seized P268,600 worth of shabu from a dealer caught in an entrapment operation in Barangay Magsaysay, Kidapawan...
Nation
fbtw
Killer of popular Sulu vlogger arrested

Killer of popular Sulu vlogger arrested

By John Unson | 19 hours ago
Police detained a municipal councilor who surrendered to provincial officials after fatally shooting a popular vlogger with...
Nation
fbtw
'Perfection in simplicity': Filipiniana still shines at SONA 2025 despite no red carpet

'Perfection in simplicity': Filipiniana still shines at SONA 2025 despite no red carpet

By Kristofer Purnell | 20 hours ago
The lack of a physical red carpet did not prevent SONA 2025 attendees from showcasing the modern beauty of the...
Nation
fbtw
Risa Hontiveros says 'it's better' having no SONA red carpet

Risa Hontiveros says 'it's better' having no SONA red carpet

By Jan Milo Severo | 22 hours ago
Sen. Risa Hontiveros believes every State of the Nation Address should be as simple as how Ferdinand Marcos...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with