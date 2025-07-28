^

Nation

Killer of popular Sulu vlogger arrested

John Unson - Philstar.com
July 28, 2025 | 7:56pm
Killer of popular Sulu vlogger arrested
Mumarzhen Suhuri, who was recently confined in a hospital due to illness, and Mohammad Muksan (right), the vlogger he fatally shot with a pistol on July 25, 2025, were known in Sulu as close friends who treated each other like real brothers.
Photo courtesy of Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY — Police detained a municipal councilor who surrendered to provincial officials after fatally shooting a popular vlogger with a .45 caliber pistol on Friday night, July 25, in Patikul, Sulu.

Officials of the Sulu Provincial Police Office and Brig. Gen. Jaysen De Guzman, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, separately reported on Monday, July 28, that Mumarzhen Suhuri is now locked in a detention facility, awaiting prosecution.

Suhuri, an incumbent member of the Patikul municipal council, surrendered to Sulu Vice Gov. Hadji Abdusakur Tan Sr. and provincial police officials after they urged him, through emissaries, to yield and answer for the death of his friend, the social media content creator Mohammad Muksan

Muksan was known across Sulu for his Facebook vlogs promoting unity among Tausug clans and encouraging multi-sector cooperation in local peacebuilding efforts.

Witnesses had confirmed to police investigators and reporters having seen Suhuri fire at Muksan, known in Sulu as “Doofz,” a .45 caliber pistol repeatedly while approaching his motorcycle parked outside of a coffee shop near a seaside resort in Barangay Umangay in Patikul.

Muksan was about to ride his motorcycle home to nearby Barangay Asturias in Jolo, the capital of Sulu, after spending time at Shara Coffee Shop in Barangay Umangay when he was attacked by Suhuri and killed instantly.

Suhuri immediately fled but surrendered on Saturday to Tan, chairman of the multi-sector Sulu Provincial Peace and Order Council, who had warned that police and military would hunt him down if he did not surrender peacefully.

Relatives of Muksan and Suhuri said the two of them were close friends and treated each other like real siblings.

Suhuri had initially admitted to police officers having killed Muksan over a misunderstanding, but declined to talk more about it.

SULU
