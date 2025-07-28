^

Nation

Cancer treatment center soon to rise in Tanay under new partnership with LGU

Philstar.com
July 28, 2025 | 4:00pm
Cancer treatment center soon to rise in Tanay under new partnership with LGU
Front left: Ms. Evangeline Reyes, Hon. Councilor Paula De Guzman, Mr. Michael Bernabe (VP for Finance), Dr. Gjay Ordinal (Managing Director), Hon. Mayor Rafael Tanjuatco, Hon. Mayor-elect Rex Manuel Tanjuatco. Back Left to Right: Mr. James Condino, Hon. Martell Tesoro, Hon. Angel Patrimonio, Hon. Jimson Fernandez, Hon. Bong Ocampo, Hon. Itchie Vergel De Dios, Hon. Angelo Pitoral, Hon. Hilario Custodio, Hon. Adrenico Zubiaga, Ipmr. Virginia Arbolado, Ms. Elvira Catambay, Ms. Nelia Federizo, Ms. Aida Parungo, Mr. Sammy Sacramento, Hon. Pidik Santos, Hon. Emmanuel Alegado, Hon. Pajers Reyes.

MANILA, Philippines — Tanay, Rizal is set to become the home of the country’s first municipality-funded and free-standing cancer center.

This after the municipal government signed a memorandum of agreement (MOA) with the Prime Cancer Treatment Centre Inc. for the establishment of the Tanay Cancer Treatment Center. Prime Cancer Treatment Centre is a sister company of Detoxicare Phils Inc.

The signing was attended by Mayor Rafael Tanjuatco, Vice Mayor and Mayor-elect RM Tanjuatco, Dr. Gjay Ordinal, Managing Director of Prime Cancer Treatment Center, and other local officials.

They later led the groundbreaking ceremony for the project, which is expected to provide life-saving care to cancer patients in Tanay and neighboring towns in Rizal. 

“Only in the Philippines, LGU-Tanay lamang, mayroon ganitong cancer treatment center. Kaya ito ang ating pagsisikap ng ating pamahalaan at ito yung kolaborasyon ng ating Sanggunian Bayan,” Mayor Tanjuatco said.

“Ito ay gagawin ng ating pamahalaan, ang gusali, ang building, pero ang operation, mga equipment, machine, lahat po iyan sa Prime Cancer Treatment Center,” he added.

Ordinal, for his part, said the center will serve as a beacon of hope and change, not just for cancer patients and their families, but for the entire community of Tanay.

Aside from chemotherapy, the center will also provide innovative and targeted treatments like monoclonal antibodies and tyrosine kinase inhibitors once operational. The center will also have an available social worker who will assist patients to access charitable institutions to help make treatments accessible to all.

“Because of this cancer center, it will be easier to access quality treatment for our fellow patients here in Tanay and nearby towns. Our patients won't need to travel far anymore which will greatly help reduce their expenses on transportation and will lighten the burden on their families,” Ordinal emphasized.

“This is an important step towards more equitable healthcare services for everyone regardless of their status or location. Sama-sama natin itatatag isang kinabukasan where every Filipino has the chance to fight and win against cancer,” he added.

Mayor-elect RM Tanjuatco described the initiative as a whole-of-government approach to making cancer treatment more affordable and accessible.

“Pagtulung-tulungan natin na mabigyan ng magandang health services ang ating mga kababayan. Nasabi nating nawawalan ng pag-asa, pero ngayon, bibigyan natin ang pag-asa para sila muling bumangon sa kanilang karamdaman,” he said.

CANCER TREATMENT

TANAY
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
CSC: Government workers entitled to 5-day emergency leave

CSC: Government workers entitled to 5-day emergency leave

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 17 hours ago
Government employees affected by the successive storms and the southwest monsoon may avail themselves of a five-day Special...
Nation
fbtw
Zamboanga del Sur nurse dies while saving others in Nueva Ecija mission

Zamboanga del Sur nurse dies while saving others in Nueva Ecija mission

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
A nurse from Zamboanga del Sur died in the line of duty during a rescue mission in flood-stricken San Jose, Nueva Ecija....
Nation
fbtw
P30.4 million aid released for typhoon victims

P30.4 million aid released for typhoon victims

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 17 hours ago
About P30.41 million in relief items have been distributed by the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (PAGCOR) in Metro...
Nation
fbtw
10,000 Quezon City cops to augment SONA security

10,000 Quezon City cops to augment SONA security

By Janvic Mateo | 17 hours ago
Quezon City is all set to host President Marcos’ fourth State of the Nation Address (SONA) today at the Batasang Pambansa...
Nation
fbtw
Trader killed in gun attack

Trader killed in gun attack

By Ed Amoroso | 17 hours ago
A businessman was killed while his partner was critically wounded in an attack by motorcycle-riding men in San Pedro, Laguna...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
SONA 2025: Kabataan's Renee Co to don protest outfit vs dynasties, corruption

SONA 2025: Kabataan's Renee Co to don protest outfit vs dynasties, corruption

By Kristofer Purnell | 4 hours ago
Rep. Renee Co's skirt aims to put an exclamation point at this year's SONA 2025. 
Nation
fbtw
LIST: Provinces, cities, municipalities under state of calamity

LIST: Provinces, cities, municipalities under state of calamity

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 5 hours ago
Here's a list of local governments that have declared a state of calamity due to the southwest monsoon and impact of #CrisingPH,...
Nation
fbtw
LIST: Passable roads amid SONA day flooding

LIST: Passable roads amid SONA day flooding

6 hours ago
Several roads in Metro Manila are experiencing flooding due to habagat rains on Monday morning, July 28 — the day of...
Nation
fbtw

Philippines, Croatia ink deal on hiring of hotel workers

By Pia Lee-Brago | 17 hours ago
The Philippines and Croatia have signed the implementing guidelines for the pilot project on the recruitment and employment of Filipino hotel workers in Croatia.
Nation
fbtw
UPCAT 2026 set August 2 to 3

UPCAT 2026 set August 2 to 3

By Bella Cariaso | 17 hours ago
Test permits for the University of the Philippines College Admission Test are now available online as the 2026 UPCAT will...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with