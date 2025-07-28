Cancer treatment center soon to rise in Tanay under new partnership with LGU

MANILA, Philippines — Tanay, Rizal is set to become the home of the country’s first municipality-funded and free-standing cancer center.

This after the municipal government signed a memorandum of agreement (MOA) with the Prime Cancer Treatment Centre Inc. for the establishment of the Tanay Cancer Treatment Center. Prime Cancer Treatment Centre is a sister company of Detoxicare Phils Inc.

The signing was attended by Mayor Rafael Tanjuatco, Vice Mayor and Mayor-elect RM Tanjuatco, Dr. Gjay Ordinal, Managing Director of Prime Cancer Treatment Center, and other local officials.

They later led the groundbreaking ceremony for the project, which is expected to provide life-saving care to cancer patients in Tanay and neighboring towns in Rizal.

“Only in the Philippines, LGU-Tanay lamang, mayroon ganitong cancer treatment center. Kaya ito ang ating pagsisikap ng ating pamahalaan at ito yung kolaborasyon ng ating Sanggunian Bayan,” Mayor Tanjuatco said.

“Ito ay gagawin ng ating pamahalaan, ang gusali, ang building, pero ang operation, mga equipment, machine, lahat po iyan sa Prime Cancer Treatment Center,” he added.

Ordinal, for his part, said the center will serve as a beacon of hope and change, not just for cancer patients and their families, but for the entire community of Tanay.

Aside from chemotherapy, the center will also provide innovative and targeted treatments like monoclonal antibodies and tyrosine kinase inhibitors once operational. The center will also have an available social worker who will assist patients to access charitable institutions to help make treatments accessible to all.

“Because of this cancer center, it will be easier to access quality treatment for our fellow patients here in Tanay and nearby towns. Our patients won't need to travel far anymore which will greatly help reduce their expenses on transportation and will lighten the burden on their families,” Ordinal emphasized.

“This is an important step towards more equitable healthcare services for everyone regardless of their status or location. Sama-sama natin itatatag isang kinabukasan where every Filipino has the chance to fight and win against cancer,” he added.

Mayor-elect RM Tanjuatco described the initiative as a whole-of-government approach to making cancer treatment more affordable and accessible.

“Pagtulung-tulungan natin na mabigyan ng magandang health services ang ating mga kababayan. Nasabi nating nawawalan ng pag-asa, pero ngayon, bibigyan natin ang pag-asa para sila muling bumangon sa kanilang karamdaman,” he said.