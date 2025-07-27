^

Nation

One-hectare mega health center in the pipeline in New Clark City

Artemio Dumlao - Philstar.com
July 27, 2025 | 4:41pm
One-hectare mega health center in the pipeline in New Clark City
New Clark City in Capas, Tarlac was the venue for some events in the Southeast Asian Games in 2019.
AFP / Ted Aljibe, file

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — The state-run Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) has partnered with the local government of Capas, Tarlac for the construction of a one-hectare mega health center in New Clark City.

Aiming to expand healthcare access in Central Luzon, Capas Mayor Atty. Roseller “Boots” Rodriguez and BCDA President and CEO Joshua M. Bingcang have outlined plans for the facility, with the BCDA pledging to allocate one hectare of land within New Clark City.

The project will be funded by the Department of Health (DOH), while the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) will handle the bidding and construction. Once completed, the Capas municipal government will oversee its operations and maintenance.

The initiative forms part of BCDA’s commitment to building smart, inclusive, and resilient communities through intergovernmental collaboration.

“This project strengthens our shared goal of making essential services more accessible to Filipinos. With the Capas municipal government funding the facility and BCDA providing the land, this health center will be a product of true public sector synergy,” Bingcang said.

The health center will be a significant addition to New Clark City’s growing infrastructure, expanding medical services for both urban and rural communities in Tarlac.

Currently, New Clark City offers basic medical and dental services through the University of the Philippines-Philippine General Hospital (UP-PGH) Sports Medicine and Wellness Center, which has plans to expand into a 200-bed hospital.

BCDA said this initiative aligns with United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (UN SDG) 3: Good Health and Well-being, which aims to ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all ages. It also supports SDG 11: Sustainable Cities and Communities by contributing to inclusive and resilient urban development through accessible healthcare infrastructure.

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC WORKS AND HIGHWAYS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Tausug vlogger popular in Sulu shot dead

Tausug vlogger popular in Sulu shot dead

By John Unson | 1 day ago
A vlogger popular in Sulu for his advocacy for strong ties among Tausug clans and good governance by politicians was shot...
Nation
fbtw
LIST: Provinces, cities, municipalities under state of calamity

LIST: Provinces, cities, municipalities under state of calamity

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 2 days ago
Here's a list of local governments that have declared a state of calamity due to the southwest monsoon and impact of #CrisingPH,...
Nation
fbtw
Storms, monsoon shut down 17 Luzon roads

Storms, monsoon shut down 17 Luzon roads

By Emmanuel Tupas | 18 hours ago
Seventeen national roads in Luzon were impassable to motorists following the onslaught of tropical storms and the southwest...
Nation
fbtw
Cops on full alert for SONA

Cops on full alert for SONA

By Emmanuel Tupas | 18 hours ago
Security measures for the fourth State of the Nation Address of President Marcos tomorrow have been laid out by the Philippine...
Nation
fbtw
Leptospirosis kills four in Manila

Leptospirosis kills four in Manila

By Ghio Ong | 18 hours ago
Four people have died in Manila after getting infected with leptospirosis amid floods that submerged parts of the city, according...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Sulu sends aid to calamity-stricken Metro Manila residents

Sulu sends aid to calamity-stricken Metro Manila residents

By John Unson | 2 hours ago
The provincial government of Sulu has donated 2,000 bags of rice and 1,000 cases of canned goods for typhoon-stricken families...
Nation
fbtw
First Lady impressed with 911 emergency system

First Lady impressed with 911 emergency system

By Emmanuel Tupas | 18 hours ago
First Lady Liza Marcos was impressed with the five-minute crime response of the Philippine National Police after witnessing...
Nation
fbtw
Quakes jolt Davao Occidental

Quakes jolt Davao Occidental

By Christine Boton | 18 hours ago
Two earthquakes jolted Davao Occidental yesterday morning, with intensities felt in several areas across Mindanao, according...
Nation
fbtw
&lsquo;BARMM mock polls successful&rsquo;

‘BARMM mock polls successful’

By Rhodina Villanueva | 18 hours ago
Mock polls conducted in preparation for the first parliamentary elections in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao have...
Nation
fbtw
Quezon City suspends classes for SONA

Quezon City suspends classes for SONA

By Janvic Mateo | 18 hours ago
The Quezon City government has suspended classes tomorrow in view of President Marcos’ fourth State of the Nation ...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with