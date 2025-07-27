One-hectare mega health center in the pipeline in New Clark City

New Clark City in Capas, Tarlac was the venue for some events in the Southeast Asian Games in 2019.

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — The state-run Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) has partnered with the local government of Capas, Tarlac for the construction of a one-hectare mega health center in New Clark City.

Aiming to expand healthcare access in Central Luzon, Capas Mayor Atty. Roseller “Boots” Rodriguez and BCDA President and CEO Joshua M. Bingcang have outlined plans for the facility, with the BCDA pledging to allocate one hectare of land within New Clark City.

The project will be funded by the Department of Health (DOH), while the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) will handle the bidding and construction. Once completed, the Capas municipal government will oversee its operations and maintenance.

The initiative forms part of BCDA’s commitment to building smart, inclusive, and resilient communities through intergovernmental collaboration.

“This project strengthens our shared goal of making essential services more accessible to Filipinos. With the Capas municipal government funding the facility and BCDA providing the land, this health center will be a product of true public sector synergy,” Bingcang said.

The health center will be a significant addition to New Clark City’s growing infrastructure, expanding medical services for both urban and rural communities in Tarlac.

Currently, New Clark City offers basic medical and dental services through the University of the Philippines-Philippine General Hospital (UP-PGH) Sports Medicine and Wellness Center, which has plans to expand into a 200-bed hospital.

BCDA said this initiative aligns with United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (UN SDG) 3: Good Health and Well-being, which aims to ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all ages. It also supports SDG 11: Sustainable Cities and Communities by contributing to inclusive and resilient urban development through accessible healthcare infrastructure.