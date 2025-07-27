^

Zamboanga del Sur nurse dies while saving others in Nueva Ecija mission

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
July 27, 2025 | 4:20pm
Alvin Velasco, the nurse-rescuer who died during a retrieval operations in San Jose, Nueva Ecija.
MANILA, Philippines — A nurse from Zamboanga del Sur died in the line of duty during a rescue mission in flood-stricken San Jose, Nueva Ecija.

The Philippine Nurses Association (PNA) – Zamboanga del Sur Chapter said in a statement that it is mourning the death of Alvin Velasco, 55, who also served as an ambulance driver and responder under the city’s Local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office.

“His sacrifice was not only a display of exceptional courage but a powerful testament to the noble spirit of service and humanity that defines our profession,” the PNA Zamboanga del Sur Chapter said in a statement. 

In a separate statement, the San Jose, Nueva Ecija local government unit (LGU) said that Velasco died on July 24 during a retrieval operation for a resident in Barangay Parang Mangga, after he was swept away by a strong current.

“Noon pa man, siya ay nakitaan ng katapangan at katapatan sa kaniyang tungkulin bilang lingkod bayan,” the LGU said. 

(Even then, he had already shown courage and loyalty in his duty as a public servant.)

Last week, three tropical cyclones, enhanced by the southwest monsoon, battered parts of Luzon and Metro Manila, bringing heavy rains that caused widespread flooding. 

According to the NDRRMC, 31 people died and 10 others were injured due to the inclement weather.

DANTEPH

EMONGPH

NUEVA ECIJA

PHILIPPINE NURSES ASSOCIATION
