^

Nation

Quick, permanent fix for eroded Kennon Road rockshed base sought

Artemio Dumlao - Philstar.com
July 27, 2025 | 4:01pm
Quick, permanent fix for eroded Kennon Road rockshed base sought
In this undated photo shows an aeriel view of Kennon Road
DPWH

TUBA, Benguet — Benguet lawmaker Eric Go Yap has vowed to push for both immediate and long-term solutions to the erosion damaging the base of the Kennon Road rockshed tunnel at Camp 6.

“We’re looking for a permanent fix with the help of engineers and experts, but a temporary measure should also be implemented so this section can be safely used, even at limited capacity,” Yap said, amid growing fears that the recently built but erosion-damaged base of the rockshed might collapse.

Yap said he hopes funds for a quick fix can be sourced from the government’s Quick Response Fund (QRF), given the urgency of the situation. “We are working on it,” he said.

While he praised the unity shown across Benguet in mitigating further damage to roads and infrastructure from continuous rains that caused numerous mudslides, rockfalls, and boulder slides, Yap said more permanent solutions must be implemented.

“Hindi sapat na resilient lang tayo. We need to provide solutions to our perennial problems during storms and heavy rains,” he said.

Yap added that he will continue lobbying for support not only for Kennon Road, but also for other pressing infrastructure problems across the province.
“We will not stop lobbying. Hindi lang para sa Kennon Road, but also to address other issues within the province,” he said.

He also called for unity. “Pagtulungan nating lahat. Walang imposible. Para sa Benguet.”

Meanwhile, a 68-year-old farmer buried by a landslide in Sitio Talinguroy, Barangay Wangal, La Trinidad on Thursday morning remains missing.

La Trinidad Mayor Roderick Chiok Awingan said search and rescue operations are ongoing, with hopes that the farmer is still alive somewhere in the area. Mud, stones, and boulders buried the farmer while he was tending to his crops.

Public works personnel are working double-time to clear rock and boulder-slide-affected roads.

While Kennon Road remains closed, Marcos Highway (Aspiras Highway), Baguio-Bauang (Naguilian Road), Baguio-Nueva Vizcaya Road, Baguio-Bontoc Road, and the Asin-Nangalisan-San Pascual-La Union alternative highway have all reopened to traffic as of Sunday morning.

The Department of Public Works and Highways–Cordillera (DPWH-CAR) also assured that all national roads and bridges in Abra, Apayao, Ifugao, Kalinga, and Baguio City are open.

Clearing operations continue along the Junction Talubin–Barlig–Natonin–Paracelis–Calaccad Road in Kadaclan, Lunas, Barlig, Mountain Province, which was earlier closed due to a rockslide.

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC WORKS AND HIGHWAYS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Tausug vlogger popular in Sulu shot dead

Tausug vlogger popular in Sulu shot dead

By John Unson | 1 day ago
A vlogger popular in Sulu for his advocacy for strong ties among Tausug clans and good governance by politicians was shot...
Nation
fbtw
LIST: Provinces, cities, municipalities under state of calamity

LIST: Provinces, cities, municipalities under state of calamity

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 2 days ago
Here's a list of local governments that have declared a state of calamity due to the southwest monsoon and impact of #CrisingPH,...
Nation
fbtw
Storms, monsoon shut down 17 Luzon roads

Storms, monsoon shut down 17 Luzon roads

By Emmanuel Tupas | 16 hours ago
Seventeen national roads in Luzon were impassable to motorists following the onslaught of tropical storms and the southwest...
Nation
fbtw
Cops on full alert for SONA

Cops on full alert for SONA

By Emmanuel Tupas | 16 hours ago
Security measures for the fourth State of the Nation Address of President Marcos tomorrow have been laid out by the Philippine...
Nation
fbtw
Quakes jolt Davao Occidental

Quakes jolt Davao Occidental

By Christine Boton | 16 hours ago
Two earthquakes jolted Davao Occidental yesterday morning, with intensities felt in several areas across Mindanao, according...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
MWSS: No water service disconnection in storm-hit areas

MWSS: No water service disconnection in storm-hit areas

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 16 hours ago
Amid the onslaught of the southwest monsoon enhanced by three successive storms, two water concessionaires in Metro Manila...
Nation
fbtw
Leptospirosis kills four in Manila

Leptospirosis kills four in Manila

By Ghio Ong | 16 hours ago
Four people have died in Manila after getting infected with leptospirosis amid floods that submerged parts of the city, according...
Nation
fbtw
Another ethnic Teduray chieftain killed in Central Mindanao

Another ethnic Teduray chieftain killed in Central Mindanao

By John Unson | 23 hours ago
Gunmen killed a Teduray leader in an ambush in the upland South Upi town in Maguindanao del Sur on Friday afternoon.
Nation
fbtw
DENR officials raid gold mines in highland Central Mindanao town

DENR officials raid gold mines in highland Central Mindanao town

By John Unson | 1 day ago
An inter-agency environmental protection task force had seized equipment and other provisions in small gold mines in Barangay...
Nation
fbtw
DOTr: MRT-3 goes cashless; LRT next

DOTr: MRT-3 goes cashless; LRT next

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 day ago
Commuters using the Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT-3) can now go cashless as the Department of Transportation (DOTr), in partnership...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with