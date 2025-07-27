Quick, permanent fix for eroded Kennon Road rockshed base sought

In this undated photo shows an aeriel view of Kennon Road

TUBA, Benguet — Benguet lawmaker Eric Go Yap has vowed to push for both immediate and long-term solutions to the erosion damaging the base of the Kennon Road rockshed tunnel at Camp 6.

“We’re looking for a permanent fix with the help of engineers and experts, but a temporary measure should also be implemented so this section can be safely used, even at limited capacity,” Yap said, amid growing fears that the recently built but erosion-damaged base of the rockshed might collapse.

Yap said he hopes funds for a quick fix can be sourced from the government’s Quick Response Fund (QRF), given the urgency of the situation. “We are working on it,” he said.

While he praised the unity shown across Benguet in mitigating further damage to roads and infrastructure from continuous rains that caused numerous mudslides, rockfalls, and boulder slides, Yap said more permanent solutions must be implemented.

“Hindi sapat na resilient lang tayo. We need to provide solutions to our perennial problems during storms and heavy rains,” he said.

Yap added that he will continue lobbying for support not only for Kennon Road, but also for other pressing infrastructure problems across the province.

“We will not stop lobbying. Hindi lang para sa Kennon Road, but also to address other issues within the province,” he said.

He also called for unity. “Pagtulungan nating lahat. Walang imposible. Para sa Benguet.”

Meanwhile, a 68-year-old farmer buried by a landslide in Sitio Talinguroy, Barangay Wangal, La Trinidad on Thursday morning remains missing.

La Trinidad Mayor Roderick Chiok Awingan said search and rescue operations are ongoing, with hopes that the farmer is still alive somewhere in the area. Mud, stones, and boulders buried the farmer while he was tending to his crops.

Public works personnel are working double-time to clear rock and boulder-slide-affected roads.

While Kennon Road remains closed, Marcos Highway (Aspiras Highway), Baguio-Bauang (Naguilian Road), Baguio-Nueva Vizcaya Road, Baguio-Bontoc Road, and the Asin-Nangalisan-San Pascual-La Union alternative highway have all reopened to traffic as of Sunday morning.

The Department of Public Works and Highways–Cordillera (DPWH-CAR) also assured that all national roads and bridges in Abra, Apayao, Ifugao, Kalinga, and Baguio City are open.

Clearing operations continue along the Junction Talubin–Barlig–Natonin–Paracelis–Calaccad Road in Kadaclan, Lunas, Barlig, Mountain Province, which was earlier closed due to a rockslide.