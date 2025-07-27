Sulu sends aid to calamity-stricken Metro Manila residents

Soldiers and personnel of the Philippine Air Force facilitated the airlift by a C-130 plane on Friday, July 25, 2025, of some 10 tons of food supplies from Sulu to Manila.

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — The provincial government of Sulu has donated 2,000 bags of rice and 1,000 cases of canned goods for typhoon-stricken families in the National Capital Region (NCR), military officials announced on Sunday, July 27.

Lt. Gen. Antonio Nafarrete, commander of the Western Mindanao Command based in Zamboanga City, told reporters on Sunday that the relief supplies from Sulu was channeled through the 11th Infantry Division, which covers the entire island province and whose headquarters is in Jolo, the provincial capital.

Sulu's vice governor, Hadji Adbdusakur Tan Sr., who is also functioning as officer-in-charge of their provincial government in concurrent capacity, said on Saturday, July 26, that it is the WestMincom and the headquarters of the Philippine Army that shall disperse the food supplies to residents of NCR affected by typhoons in recent days.

Nafarrete and his subordinate-officers in Sulu had said that the 10th ID and the office of Tan cooperated in the relief effort for the typhoon-stricken communities in the NCR.

The WestMinCom, the 10th ID and the Philippine Air Force together facilitated the airlift on Friday, July 25, of the relief goods to Manila.

Nafarrete said the WestMinCom is thankful to provincial officials in Sulu for reaching out to needy compatriots in Metro Manila.