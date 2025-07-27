^

Quakes jolt Davao Occidental

Christine Boton - The Philippine Star
July 27, 2025 | 12:00am
MANILA, Philippines — Two earthquakes jolted Davao Occidental yesterday morning, with intensities felt in several areas across Mindanao, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology.

Phivolcs said the magnitudes 6.3 and 5.9 quakes, occurred at 5:59 and 9:08 a.m. respectively.

The epicenters of the quakes were located some 398 and 409 kilometers southeast of Balut Island in Sarangani town.

The first quake was felt in General Santos City as well as in the towns of Alabel, Glan, Kiamba and Maasim in Sarangani province, and Santo Niño in South Cotabato.

The second temblor was felt in the same areas as well as in Koronadal, T’boli and Tupi towns in South Cotabato.

Phivolcs said both earthquakes were tectonic in origin and may generate aftershocks.

The quakes were not expected to cause damage to property, state seismologists said.

