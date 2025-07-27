â€˜BARMM mock polls successfulâ€™

^

‘BARMM mock polls successful’

Rhodina Villanueva - The Philippine Star
July 27, 2025 | 12:00am
This file photo shows the BARMM government complex in Cotabato City.
Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao FB Page

MANILA, Philippines — Mock polls conducted in preparation for the first parliamentary elections in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) have been successful, according to the Commission on Elections.

The Comelec said the mock elections, which opened at 7 a.m. and closed at 10 a.m., posted a transmission rate of 100 percent.

The activity was held yesterday in eight clustered precincts in Marawi and Butig in Lanao del Sur, and Bongao and Simunul in Tawi-Tawi.

Up to 400 voters participated in the mock elections, according to Comelec Chairman George Garcia, who monitored the opening and closing of voting hours in select precincts.

The poll body said all election returns from eight clustered precincts were transmitted at 10:36 a.m.

To ensure transparency and accessibility, a monitoring center was set up at the Comelec main office in Manila for the mock polls.

Poll watchdogs and other election stakeholders were present at the Comelec main office to monitor the electoral exercise.

The first BARMM parliamentary elections will be held on Oct. 13.

