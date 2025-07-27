Quezon City suspends classes for SONA

Mayor Joy Belmonte issued an executive order suspending classes at all levels in both public and private schools in the city.

MANILA, Philippines — The Quezon City government has suspended classes tomorrow in view of President Marcos’ fourth State of the Nation Address (SONA).

Belmonte said the suspension aims to encourage students to listen to the President’s annual address.

She also cited the road closures in the city, particularly around Batasang Pambansa complex, which could affect motorists and commuters.

Traffic rerouting plans will be implemented by the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority and other agencies during the SONA.

To accommodate those who are attending the SONA at the House of Representatives, a zipper lane will be enforced along Commonwealth Avenue.

Alternative routes have been identified by the city government to minimize the impact of the road closures.

The local government has approved three applications for rally permits.

Anti-administration protesters led by Bagong Alyansang Makabayan were allowed to hold a program along Commonwealth Avenue in front of St. Peter’s Church. Pro-government groups will hold their activity in front of the Sandiganbayan.

Another group led by Tindig Pilipinas will hold a separate program at the People Power Monument on EDSA.

Protesters will not be allowed to march along Commonwealth Avenue, authorities said.