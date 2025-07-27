^

Leptospirosis kills four in Manila

Ghio Ong - The Philippine Star
July 27, 2025 | 12:00am
Leptospirosis kills four in Manila
The fatalities were admitted at the Ospital ng Maynila and Sta. Ana Hospital.
MANILA, Philippines — Four people have died in Manila after getting infected with leptospirosis amid floods that submerged parts of the city, according to the local government.

The fatalities were admitted at the Ospital ng Maynila and Sta. Ana Hospital.

Thirteen leptospirosis patients are still confined in other city-run hospitals. Another probable leptospirosis case is being monitored at the Ospital ng Sampaloc.

Mayor Isko Moreno ordered the city health department to set up “leptospirosis fast lanes” in hospitals, health centers and evacuation sites.

Up to 62,200 capsules of doxycycline, an antibiotic used as prophylaxis against leptospirosis, have been given to over 31,000 residents.

