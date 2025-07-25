Brother of BARMM town mayor killed in ambush

Aladin Madih Mascud, brother of a mayor in a newly-created Bangsamoro town in Cotabato province, died immediately from bullet wounds sustained in an ambush on July 24, 2025.

COTABATO CITY — Police investigators remain clueless about the fatal ambush on Thursday, July 24, that claimed the life of the brother of a mayor from a newly established Bangsamoro town in Cotabato province.

Brig. Gen. Arnold Ardiente, director of Police Regional Office-12, and his BARMM counterpart, Brig. Gen. Jaysen De Guzman, are working together to resolve the ambush that left Aladin Madih Mascud dead.

Mascud’s older brother, Duma, is the incumbent mayor of Kadayangan, one of eight new Bangsamoro towns in Cotabato province, created last year by the 80-member Bangsamoro Parliament through separate enabling measures.

Lt. Col. Benhur Catcatan, Midsayap police chief, told reporters on Friday that Mascud and his wife were traveling in an SUV from Midsayap to Kadayangan when gunmen opened fire in Barangay Kapinpilan, killing him instantly.

The ambushers had also shot and wounded Mascud’s wife, Anisa.

Catcatan, citing accounts of witnesses, said the armed men who attacked the couple immediately escaped using getaway motorcycles.

He said investigators, with the help of local officials from Kadayangan and Midsayap, are still working to identify the assailants behind the attack on the Mascuds.

Members of the multi-sector Midsayap Municipal Peace and Order Council, along with traditional Moro leaders in Kadayangan, are assisting police in identifying the suspects for prosecution.