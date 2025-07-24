Wounded PDEA agent dies after Calamba City drug traffickers gunfight

BAGUIO CITY— The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) agent who was wounded in the head during a gunfight with two drug traffickers in a sting operation in Calamba City, Laguna, on Sunday evening, July 20, died in the hospital on Thursday, July 24.

Marking a day of grief for the agency, PDEA Director General Undersecretary Isagani Nerez identified the fallen agent as Intelligence Officer I Raffy Escobido, 31, assigned to the PDEA Regional Office IV-A Regional Special Enforcement Team 2.

Nerez said Escobido was a member of the Drug Enforcement Officers’ Basic Course (DEOBC) Class 2017-11 “Gandilan” at the PDEA Academy.

Escobido underwent intensive care in a hospital after the shootout but succumbed to his head wound, which left him in a coma.

Nerez said the suspects managed to evade arrest, prompting a massive manhunt.

He has ordered the national and regional offices of PDEA to fly their flags at half-mast as a sign of mourning and solidarity over Escobido’s death.

“We are deeply saddened by the untimely loss of one of our own. We extend our sincerest condolences to the bereaved family. May his soul rest in eternal peace”, he said.

“PDEA will make sure that Escobido’s death will not be in vain. We will remain unfaltering on the ideals he died for. This will only heighten our resolve to pursue every member of the illegal drugs industry,” he added. Nerez also warned, “those behind this dastardly act, we will not rest until you face the full force of the law.