Cotabato provincial government, MILF expand peacebuilding efforts

Cotabato Gov. Emmylou Talino-Mendoza was flanked by Moro Islamic Liberation Front officials Ahod Ebrahim and Muhaquer Iqbal (left) during a photo session after their meeting on Wednesday, July 23, 2025.

COTABATO CITY— The chairperson of the multi-sector Regional Peace and Order Council 12 and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front will launch more peacebuilding programs to support the peace efforts of the MILF and the national government.

A member of the Bangsamoro parliament, Mohammad Kelly Antao, told reporters on Thursday, July 24, that Cotabato Gov. Emmylou Taliño-Mendoza, Ahod Ebrahim, who is chairman of the MILF, and the education minister of the autonomous region, Muhaquer Iqbal, had reached a consensus to continue cooperating in peace and security programs in enclaves of the front that are now recognized as “peace zones” by the police and the military.

Sixty-three barangays in Cotabato province, Region 12, were grouped as the Special Geographic Area (SGA) under the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) after residents voted for their inclusion in a 2019 referendum.

Cotabato province, with 17 towns and over 40 barangays in its capital, Kidapawan City, is predominantly Christian and home to a large population of non-Moro indigenous people.

Accompanied by Antao, Mendoza, who is chairperson of the RDC-12 covering four cities and four provinces in Region 12, visited last Wednesday, July 23, Camp Darapanan, the MILF’s bastion in Sultan Kudarat town in Maguindanao del Norte, where she discussed with Murad and Iqbal the gains, achieved in recent years, of the joint peace and development efforts of their provincial government and local commanders of the front.

Iqbal is a senior member of the MILF’s central committee and serves concurrently as BARMM’s education minister and a member of its 80-seat parliament.

“The meeting was cordial and there were strong commitments from each of them to continue helping each other foster peace and sustainable development in Moro-dominated areas in Cotabato province where far-flung barangays became scenes of bloody encounters between MILF guerillas and the military in past decades,” Antao said.

During the campaign leading up to the May 12 elections, the MILF repeatedly announced that its commanders in various Cotabato towns and Bangsamoro SGA barangays would campaign for Mendoza, recognizing her close ties to Moro communities despite being a non-Muslim.

Antao, Ebrahim and Iqbal had separately told reporters after their meeting in Camp Darapanan that the provincial government of Cotabato had not stopped extending humanitarian support to residents of the 63 SGA barangays in the province, now covered by eight BARMM towns created by the Bangsamoro parliament last year, despite no longer being under Mendoza’s jurisdiction.