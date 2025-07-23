P8.7-M smuggled cigarettes seized in Sulu police operation

The smuggled cigarettes seized by policemen in an operation in Patikul, Sulu shall be turned over to the Bureau of Customs for its disposition.

COTABATO CITY — Policemen seized P8.7 million worth of smuggled cigarettes in an anti-smuggling operation in Barangay Tandu Bagua in Patikul town, Sulu on Tuesday, July 22.

Brig. Gen. Jaysen De Guzman, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, told reporters on Wednesday, July 23, that 100 boxes containing cigarettes made in Indonesia were found piled in a building in Barangay Tandu Bagua, due for delivery to buyers in different towns in Sulu.

Two men guarding the P8.7 million worth of contraband were held for procedural interrogation by the police team that carried out the raid, according to De Guzman.

De Guzman said personnel from the Police Maritime unit in Sulu, Patikul Municipal Police, and Sulu Provincial Police worked together to seize 100 boxes of Indonesian-made cigarettes valued at P8.7 million.

The confiscated imported cigarettes shall be turned over to the Bureau of Customs, according to De Guzman.

De Guzman said the successful anti-smuggling operation was based on tips from vigilant Patikul residents who reported the stockpiling of imported cigarettes in Barangay Tandu Bagua, intended for distribution to retailers across Sulu.