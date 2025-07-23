Marikina City under state of calamity amid 'habagat' rains

The Marikina River reaches second alarm status at 3 p.m. on July 21, 2025 with a water level rising to 16.3 meters due to monsoon rains.

MANILA, Philippines — The Marikina City Council declared a state of calamity on Wednesday afternoon, July 23, Mayor Maan Teodoro announced. This comes amid severe flooding on Metro Manila roads and a day after the Marikina River breached the third alarm.

In a Facebook post, Teodoro announced that the Marikina City Council had passed Resolution No. 109, series of 2025, effectively placing the city under a state of calamity.

"Layunin nito na mapabilis ang paghatid ng tulong at mapabilis ang mga kinakailangang hakbang upang matiyak ang kapakanan ng bawat pamilyang taga-Marikina," she said.

(Its goal is to expedite the delivery of aid and hasten the necessary actions to ensure the welfare of every family in Marikina.)

According to Marikina Councilor Ronnie Acuña, the resolution was passed unanimously in Wednesday's special session after the city's Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (DRRMC) called for urgent action due to southwest monsoon impacts in 12 barangays.

As of Tuesday night, July 22, over 4,700 families reportedly sought shelter in evacuation shelters in Marikina due to the heavy rains brought by habagat.

The Marikina River reached its third alarm level when it exceeded 18 meters, peaking at 18.7 meters at 1 a.m. on Tuesday before receding by around 12 noon. According to Marikina City Rescue 161, the water level stood at 14.3 meters as of 5 p.m. and is within normal levels.

The local government has been conducting declogging operations citywide to ensure smooth water flow in drainage systems and prevent further flooding in communities, particularly in low-lying areas.

Several other areas battered by the southwest monsoon have declared a state of calamity to access the quick response fund for faster rehabilitation and recovery efforts.

See the list of areas placed under a state of calamity here.