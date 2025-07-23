Las PiÃ±as City declares state of calamity after severe flooding, displacement

^

Las Piñas City declares state of calamity after severe flooding, displacement

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
July 23, 2025 | 5:22pm
Stranded commuters wade through waist-deep floodwaters as motorists move their vehicles to elevated ground near the Zapote Junction Flyover in Las Piñas on July 22, 2025.
The Philippine STAR / Edd Gumban

MANILA, Philippines — Las Piñas City has declared a state of calamity following severe flooding caused by the southwest monsoon (habagat) that forced thousands of residents into evacuation centers.

The City Council, also known as the Sangguniang Panlungsod of Las Piñas, passed Resolution 4449-25 on Wednesday, July 23, after floodwaters reached up to three feet deep in 18 barangays, with waist-deep conditions reported in low-lying areas.

The resolution also cited the City Social Welfare and Development Office’s report which said that close to 2,000 families, representing some 6,000 residents, have been displaced and are taking shelter in evacuation centers.

A state of calamity declaration is not made on a whim by local chief executives. According to disaster risk reduction laws, they have to get the recommendation of either the National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council (NDRRMC) or its local counterparts. 

Las Piñas City sought recommendations from its CDRRMC and LPDRRMC, which called for “urgent action due to continuing hazards posed by flooding.”

In a Facebook post, the local government said that all concerned city departments have been mobilized to quickly deliver aid and conduct assessments in the most affected areas. 

These include the DRRMO, City Engineering Office, City Social Welfare and Development Office and City Health Office. The Department of Social Welfare and Development is also continuing its relief distribution efforts in the city. 

Las Piñas is among the areas where classes and government work have been suspended for July 24, according to announcements from the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) and Malacañang.

Other provinces, cities and municipalities battered by the southwest monsoon have declared states of calamity to access their quick response funds, which is 30% of their LDRRM Fund, for urgent rehabilitation efforts.

See the list of areas placed under a state of calamity here.

HABAGAT

LAS PIÃ±AS CITY

STATE OF CALAMITY
