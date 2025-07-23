NPA amazon surrenders in Sultan Kudarat

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — A female guerrilla of the New People’s Army, carrying her newborn baby, has surrendered to the military in Kalamansig, Sultan Kudarat.

Ading Fanagey Kian, 22, said she decided to surrender after learning that her former comrades who returned to the fold of the law have been reintegrated into mainstream society.

Kian, who was reportedly trained in bomb-making, and her child were placed under the protective custody of the Army’s 37th Infantry Battalion (IB).

Local officials and tribe leaders of Kalamansig and Lebak towns facilitated Kian’s surrender, according to Lt. Christopherson Capuyan, chief of the 37IB.

Kian will be reintroduced to the local community with the help of government officials, according to Brig. Gen. Michael Santos, chief of the 603rd Infantry Brigade.

The military said Kian is the 47th amazon to abandon the armed struggle since 2022.