P4.8 million marijuana destroyed in Kalinga

MANILA, Philippines — Marijuana plants valued at P4.8 million were destroyed in an anti-narcotics operation in Tingalayan, Kalinga on Monday morning.

Reports said up to 24,000 marijuana plants were discovered in a 1,200-square-meter plantation in Barangay Loccong at around 11:30 a.m.

The plants were destroyed at the scene in compliance with Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act, according Brig. Gen. Edwin Quilates, chief of the Philippine National Police-Drug Enforcement Group.

No one was arrested during the raid.

Meanwhile, authorities seized shabu with an estimated street value of P2.74 million in separate anti-drug operations in Iloilo City.

A sting in Barangay Bolilao resulted in the seizure of shabu worth P1.36 million and arrest of a drug suspect, identified only as Jo, according to Brig. Gen. Josefino Ligan, Western Visayas police director.

Another operation in Barangay Baldoza netted two suspected drug dealers, identified only as Lando and Bert.

Police said the suspects yielded 105 grams of shabu with an estimated street value of P714,000 and P12,000 in marked money.

In Cotabato City, agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and members of the city police seized shabu with an estimated street value of P1.7 million from two drug suspects.

The PDEA said the suspects were collared after selling an undetermined amount of shabu to undercover agents who conducted a sting in Barangay Poblacion 4.