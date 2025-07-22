LIST: Passable Metro Manila roads despite habagat floods

Commuters endure long lines as they wait for passenger jeepney along Molave Street in Project 3, Quezon City under torrential rain on June 23, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — As the southwest monsoon (habagat) continues to batter parts of Luzon and the Visayas, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) is regularly updating the public on the status of passable roads in Metro Manila.

The MMDA has flagged flooded roads and indicated whether they are passable, specifying the types of vehicles allowed.

As of 5:25 p.m. on July 22, here is the list of flooded roads that remain passable:

Passable to all vehicles

Manila

Recto Mendiola Intersection: Gutter deep

Recto Rizal Ave: Gutter deep

Recto Loyola WB: Gutter deep

Recto Benavidez: Above gutter

Recto Alonzo: Gutter deep

España Lacson WB: Gutter deep

España Lacson EB: Gutter deep

Palanca Quinta Market: Gutter deep

Rizal Ave Pampanga St.: Gutter deep

Rizal Ave Aurora: Gutter deep

Taft Avenue cor. Padre Faura: Gutter deep

Taft Avenue from Apacible to Escoda: Gutter deep

Taft Remedios NB/SB: Gutter deep

Finance Taft: Gutter deep

Roxas Blvd Pedro Gil NB: Gutter deep

Roxas Blvd Kalaw NB: Gutter deep

Roxas Blvd Kalaw SB: Tire deep

Quirino Avenue Guazon: Gutter deep

Quirino Avenue Pedro Gil: Gutter deep

Roxas Blvd U.N.: Half gutter deep

Roxas Blvd Bonifacio Drive: Gutter deep

Jose Abad Santos Tayuman: Gutter deep

Jose Abad Santos Recto: Above gutter deep

Rizal Ave Fugoso: Half gutter deep

Kalaw Taft: Gutter deep

P. Ocampo Mabini Intersection: Above gutter deep

RMB V. Mapa Intersection: Gutter deep

Ayala Blvd Natividad: Gutter deep

Quirino L. Guinto: Gutter deep

Navotas City

Road 10 corner C3 Intersection: Subsided

Las Piñas City

Marcos Alvarez near Wonderland Subd Talon Singko: Gutter deep (8 inches)

Alabang Zapote Road Pamplona: Gutter deep

Alabang Zapote Junction: Subsided

Malabon City

M.H. Del Pilar Brgy. Maysilo: Gutter deep

M.H. Del Pilar Gov Pascual: Gutter deep

P. Aquino Letre: Gutter deep

Parañaque City

MIA Domestic: Gutter deep

Makati City

Osmeña Emilia: Subsided

Caloocan City

C3 NLEX Connector: Subsided

Marikina City

SM Marikina underpass to FVR road: Gutter deep

Pasay City

EDSA Roxas Blvd NB/SB: Gutter deep

Mandaluyong City

EDSA Shaw tunnel NB/SB: Above gutter deep

Muntinlupa City

National Road in front of Muntinlupa City Hall Brgy. Putatan: Subsided

While these roads are passable to all types of vehicles, there are roads that light vehicles cannot pass, though larger vehicles can still get through.

Not passable to light vehicles

Manila City

España Dela Fuente: Above knee deep

España Blvd Antipolo: Knee deep

España Blvd cor Antipolo St.: Knee deep

Taft Avenue cor. UN Ave.: Knee deep

Taft PGH NB/SB: Knee deep

Esplanade tunnel to Intramuros: Knee deep

Ayala Blvd Taft EB/WB: Subsided

Liwasang Bonifacio City Hall: Knee deep

The North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) Corporation is also monitoring traffic and water build-up along major expressways. Here's an update as of 7:10 p.m. on July 22:

Balintawak Toll Plaza - Light

Mindanao Toll Plaza - Light

Bocaue Toll Plaza - Light

San Fernando Northbound - Light

San Fernando Southbound - Light

For a full list of flooded areas, please refer to this live list.