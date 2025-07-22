LIST: Passable Metro Manila roads despite habagat floods
MANILA, Philippines — As the southwest monsoon (habagat) continues to batter parts of Luzon and the Visayas, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) is regularly updating the public on the status of passable roads in Metro Manila.
The MMDA has flagged flooded roads and indicated whether they are passable, specifying the types of vehicles allowed.
As of 5:25 p.m. on July 22, here is the list of flooded roads that remain passable:
Passable to all vehicles
Manila
- Recto Mendiola Intersection: Gutter deep
- Recto Rizal Ave: Gutter deep
- Recto Loyola WB: Gutter deep
- Recto Benavidez: Above gutter
- Recto Alonzo: Gutter deep
- España Lacson WB: Gutter deep
- España Lacson EB: Gutter deep
- Palanca Quinta Market: Gutter deep
- Rizal Ave Pampanga St.: Gutter deep
- Rizal Ave Aurora: Gutter deep
- Taft Avenue cor. Padre Faura: Gutter deep
- Taft Avenue from Apacible to Escoda: Gutter deep
- Taft Remedios NB/SB: Gutter deep
- Finance Taft: Gutter deep
- Roxas Blvd Pedro Gil NB: Gutter deep
- Roxas Blvd Kalaw NB: Gutter deep
- Roxas Blvd Kalaw SB: Tire deep
- Quirino Avenue Guazon: Gutter deep
- Quirino Avenue Pedro Gil: Gutter deep
- Roxas Blvd U.N.: Half gutter deep
- Roxas Blvd Bonifacio Drive: Gutter deep
- Jose Abad Santos Tayuman: Gutter deep
- Jose Abad Santos Recto: Above gutter deep
- Rizal Ave Fugoso: Half gutter deep
- Kalaw Taft: Gutter deep
- P. Ocampo Mabini Intersection: Above gutter deep
- RMB V. Mapa Intersection: Gutter deep
- Ayala Blvd Natividad: Gutter deep
- Quirino L. Guinto: Gutter deep
Navotas City
- Road 10 corner C3 Intersection: Subsided
Las Piñas City
- Marcos Alvarez near Wonderland Subd Talon Singko: Gutter deep (8 inches)
- Alabang Zapote Road Pamplona: Gutter deep
- Alabang Zapote Junction: Subsided
Malabon City
- M.H. Del Pilar Brgy. Maysilo: Gutter deep
- M.H. Del Pilar Gov Pascual: Gutter deep
- P. Aquino Letre: Gutter deep
Parañaque City
- MIA Domestic: Gutter deep
Makati City
- Osmeña Emilia: Subsided
Caloocan City
- C3 NLEX Connector: Subsided
Marikina City
- SM Marikina underpass to FVR road: Gutter deep
Pasay City
- EDSA Roxas Blvd NB/SB: Gutter deep
Mandaluyong City
- EDSA Shaw tunnel NB/SB: Above gutter deep
Muntinlupa City
- National Road in front of Muntinlupa City Hall Brgy. Putatan: Subsided
While these roads are passable to all types of vehicles, there are roads that light vehicles cannot pass, though larger vehicles can still get through.
Not passable to light vehicles
Manila City
- España Dela Fuente: Above knee deep
- España Blvd Antipolo: Knee deep
- España Blvd cor Antipolo St.: Knee deep
- Taft Avenue cor. UN Ave.: Knee deep
- Taft PGH NB/SB: Knee deep
- Esplanade tunnel to Intramuros: Knee deep
- Ayala Blvd Taft EB/WB: Subsided
- Liwasang Bonifacio City Hall: Knee deep
The North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) Corporation is also monitoring traffic and water build-up along major expressways. Here's an update as of 7:10 p.m. on July 22:
- Balintawak Toll Plaza - Light
- Mindanao Toll Plaza - Light
- Bocaue Toll Plaza - Light
- San Fernando Northbound - Light
- San Fernando Southbound - Light
For a full list of flooded areas, please refer to this live list.
- Latest
- Trending