P1.7-M worth of shabu seized in PDEA-BARMM operation

The two shabu dealers entrapped by PDEA agents in Cotabato City on July 21, 2025, are now in detention.

COTABATO CITY — Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency agents and policemen seized P1.7 million worth of shabu from two drug suspects in an entrapment operation in a barangay in Cotabato City on Monday, July 21.

Senior city officials and Moro traditional leaders who helped the PDEA-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao plan the successful sting confirmed to reporters on Tuesday, July 22, that plainclothes anti-narcotics agents had seized from the two male suspects P1.7 million worth of shabu during a tradeoff at the Martinez area in Barangay Poblacion 4 in Cotabato City.

Gil Cesario Castro, director of PDEA-BARMM, said Tuesday that the two suspects are now detained and will be prosecuted for violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, with the 250 grams of shabu seized from them to be used as evidence.

The suspects were immediately frisked and cuffed by PDEA-BARMM agents and policemen under Cotabato City’s police director, Col. Jibin Bongcayao, after selling to them their illegal merchandise along a stretch of the ND Avenue in the Martinez area in Barangay Poblacion 4.

Castro said the operation that led to their arrest was supported by the office of Cotabato City Mayor Bruce Matabalao.