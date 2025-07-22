LIST: Malls offering free parking, charging, wi-fi amid bad weather
July 22, 2025 | 7:01pm
MANILA, Philippines — Several malls across Luzon on Tuesday, July 22, extended free facilities to the public to help ease the impact of the inclement weather.
In separate announcements, several malls said they are offering temporary shelter, free parking, Wi-Fi, and charging stations to the public.
Here are the malls providing these facilities:
SM Supermalls
- Temporary shelter, free parking, charging stations, free wi-fi
Festival Mall
- Free wifi, access to charging stations and restrooms
- Waived parking fees for promenade parking and bridgeway parking
Greenhills Mall
- Overnight parking fees waived
Estancia
- Overnight parking fees waived
Bloc10
- Free restrooms
South Station
- Access to charging stations and restrooms
Westgate
- Access to charging stations and restrooms
Fora
- Free access to charging stations and restrooms
Main Square Mall
- Free access to charging stations and restrooms
