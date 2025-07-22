LIST: Malls offering free parking, charging, wi-fi amid bad weather

MANILA, Philippines — Several malls across Luzon on Tuesday, July 22, extended free facilities to the public to help ease the impact of the inclement weather.

In separate announcements, several malls said they are offering temporary shelter, free parking, Wi-Fi, and charging stations to the public.

Here are the malls providing these facilities:

SM Supermalls

Temporary shelter, free parking, charging stations, free wi-fi

Festival Mall

Free wifi, access to charging stations and restrooms

Waived parking fees for promenade parking and bridgeway parking

Greenhills Mall

Overnight parking fees waived

Estancia

Overnight parking fees waived

Bloc10

Free restrooms

South Station

Access to charging stations and restrooms

Westgate

Access to charging stations and restrooms

Fora

Free access to charging stations and restrooms

Main Square Mall