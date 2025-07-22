^

Nation

LIST: Malls offering free parking, charging, wi-fi amid bad weather

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
July 22, 2025 | 7:01pm
SM City Fairview in Quezon City
Philstar.com / Jovannie Lambayan

MANILA, Philippines — Several malls across Luzon on Tuesday, July 22, extended free facilities to the public to help ease the impact of the inclement weather.

In separate announcements, several malls said they are offering temporary shelter, free parking, Wi-Fi, and charging stations to the public.

Here are the malls providing these facilities:

SM Supermalls

  •  Temporary shelter, free parking, charging stations, free wi-fi

Festival Mall

  • Free wifi, access to charging stations and restrooms
  • Waived parking fees for promenade parking and bridgeway parking

Greenhills Mall

  • Overnight parking fees waived

Estancia 

  • Overnight parking fees waived

Bloc10

  • Free restrooms

South Station

  • Access to charging stations and restrooms

Westgate

  • Access to charging stations and restrooms

Fora

  • Free access to charging stations and restrooms

Main Square Mall

  • Free access to charging stations and restrooms

HABAGAT

MALLS

RAINS

SM

WEATHER
