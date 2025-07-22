^

Safe haven: Quezon City churches shelter weather-stricken families

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
July 22, 2025 | 4:25pm
MANILA, Philippines — Some Roman Catholic churches in southern Quezon City have opened their doors to evacuees affected by inclement weather.

According to the Diocese of Cubao, six parishes are currently serving as temporary shelters for displaced residents.

“As the community faces this difficult time, our Church remains a refuge, offering shelter, comfort, and the loving presence of Christ through its people,” the Diocese said in a Facebook post. 

The following are the churches that accept evacuees:

  • Holy Family Parish - Roxas
  • San Antonio de Padua Parish 
  • Basilica Minore de San Pedro Bautista
  • Minor Basilica of the National Shrine of Our Lady of Mount Carmel 
  • Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish

As of 2 p.m., state weather bureau PAGASA said the low pressure area east of Aurora has developed into a tropical depression, now named Dante.

