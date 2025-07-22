La Mesa still overflowing; 3 other dams open spill gates

A 2024 photo of the La Mesa Dam in Quezon City following continuous rain spawned by the southwest monsoon.

MANILA, Philippines — The La Mesa Dam remains overflowing due to heavy rains brought by the southwest monsoon, according to PAGASA.

In its 8 a.m. update on Tuesday, July 22, PAGASA said the La Mesa Dam is overflowing and has its gates open, with a water level of 80.17 meters.

Its gate opening, according to the state weather bureau, is at 1.145 cubic meters per second (cms).

PAGASA first reported La Mesa dam’s spill at 3 p.m. on Monday, July 21.

All residents in the affected areas are advised to remain alert for possible flooding.

Meanwhile, three other dams also opened their gates due to their water levels.

Ipo Dam in Bulacan, with a current water level of 100.28 meters, has one gate open at 92.90 cms.

Ambuklao Dam in Benguet has its three gates open with 243.26 cms. The Binga Dam that is also in Benguet has its three gates open with 218.80 cms.