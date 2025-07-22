^

Nation

La Mesa still overflowing; 3 other dams open spill gates

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
July 22, 2025 | 9:34am
La Mesa still overflowing; 3 other dams open spill gates
A 2024 photo of the La Mesa Dam in Quezon City following continuous rain spawned by the southwest monsoon.
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — The La Mesa Dam remains overflowing due to heavy rains brought by the southwest monsoon, according to PAGASA.

In its 8 a.m. update on Tuesday, July 22, PAGASA said the La Mesa Dam is overflowing and has its gates open, with a water level of 80.17 meters.

Its gate opening, according to the state weather bureau, is at 1.145 cubic meters per second (cms).

PAGASA first reported La Mesa dam’s spill at 3 p.m. on Monday, July 21. 

All residents in the affected areas are advised to remain alert for possible flooding.

Meanwhile, three other dams also opened their gates due to their water levels. 

Ipo Dam in Bulacan, with a current water level of 100.28 meters, has one gate open at 92.90 cms.

Ambuklao Dam in Benguet has its three gates open with 243.26 cms. The Binga Dam that is also in Benguet has its three gates open with 218.80 cms. 

DAM

HABAGAT

LA MESA DAM

PAGASA

WATER LEVEL

WEATHER
Red alert raised in Pasig as Wawa Dam hits critical level

Red alert raised in Pasig as Wawa Dam hits critical level

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 17 hours ago
A swollen Wawa Dam is spilling into the Marikina River. With flood risks rising, Pasig is on high alert and residents near...
Nation
fbtw
DepEd files charges vs LIS manipulators in Pasig

DepEd files charges vs LIS manipulators in Pasig

By Bella Cariaso | 2 days ago
The Department of Education has filed a cybercrime complaint against people involved in manipulating the Learning Information...
Nation
fbtw
Red rainfall warning up over Metro Manila, parts of Bulacan, Bataan

Red rainfall warning up over Metro Manila, parts of Bulacan, Bataan

14 hours ago
State weather bureau PAGASA has raised a red rainfall warning over Metro Manila, Bataan and several towns in Bulacan as heavy...
Nation
fbtw
Ranking MILF commander killed in Maguindanao del Sur

Ranking MILF commander killed in Maguindanao del Sur

By John Unson | 16 hours ago
Gunmen shot dead a senior official of the 106th Base Command of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) in an attack...
Nation
fbtw
PNP 100% ready for SONA &ndash; Torre

PNP 100% ready for SONA – Torre

By Emmanuel Tupas | 4 days ago
Security measures are in place for the fourth State of the Nation Address of President Marcos on July 28, the Philippine National...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
PDEA agent wounded in Laguna shootout

PDEA agent wounded in Laguna shootout

By Emmanuel Tupas | 10 hours ago
An agent of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency was wounded in a shootout with suspected drug pushers in Calamba City,...
Nation
fbtw
Lawmaker seeks &lsquo;centralized patient record&rsquo; across Philippines

Lawmaker seeks ‘centralized patient record’ across Philippines

By Delon Porcalla | 10 hours ago
To ensure continuity, quality and efficiency in the delivery of healthcare services, a lawmaker is proposing the creation...
Nation
fbtw
2 cops relieved for flagging driver over horn blowing

2 cops relieved for flagging driver over horn blowing

By Ramon Efren Lazaro | 10 hours ago
Two members of the Angeles City Police Office were relieved from their posts for pulling over a truck driver who blew the...
Nation
fbtw
BARMM workers get pay hike

BARMM workers get pay hike

By Mayen Jaymalin | 10 hours ago
Minimum wage earners in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao are getting an increase in their daily take-home...
Nation
fbtw
Palace declares holidays in Cebu, Isabela

Palace declares holidays in Cebu, Isabela

By Helen Flores | 10 hours ago
Malacañang has declared July 25 as a special non-working day in Compostela town in Cebu and Santiago City in Isabela...
Nation
fbtw
