LIVE LIST: Flooded areas in Metro Manila on July 22 due to habagat

This July 22, 2025 photo shows flooded area in Nakpil-Taft Avenue in Manila.

MANILA, Philippines — Parts of Metro Manila are experiencing floods on Tuesday, July 22, due to inclement weather caused by southwest monsoon (habagat.)

The state weather bureau said it is monitoring two low pressure areas, with one estimated at 1,140 kilometers East of Central Luzon (16.0°North, 132.8°East) and the other at 370 km East of Calayan, Cagayan (19.5°N, 125.0°E).

Here is a live list of flooded areas on Tuesday (Can't view the live updates? Click here).