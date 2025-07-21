^

Ranking MILF commander killed in Maguindanao del Sur

John Unson - Philstar.com
July 21, 2025 | 6:56pm
Ranking MILF commander killed in Maguindanao del Sur
Buntok Utap, an official of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front, was shot dead by assailants near a public school campus in Radjah Buayan, Maguindanao del Sur.
Photo courtesy of Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY — Gunmen shot dead a senior official of the 106th Base Command of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) in an attack near a school campus in Barangay Penadtaban, Rajah Buayan, Maguindanao del Sur, on Monday morning, July 21.

Captain Argie Eyana, Rajah Buayan municipal police chief, told reporters at noon on Monday that MILF official Buntok Utap died on the spot from gunshot wounds sustained in the attack.

Utap was gunned down by armed men while he and his companions were near Dansalan Elementary School in Barangay Penadtaban.

A woman close to the crime scene was hit by a stray bullet, according to Eyana.

Utap was one of the commanders in the MILF’s 106th Base Command, whose members are scattered in Radjah Buayan and nearby towns in Maguindanao del Sur.

Utap was killed just three weeks after he and his adversary, Barangay Chairman Norodin Utto Jr., were reconciled by officials from the Army’s 33rd Infantry Battalion, the 601st Infantry Brigade, and local leaders in Rajah Buayan.

The groups led by Utap and Utto were involved in violent gunfights fueled by political rivalries and territorial disputes within the municipality.

Utap and Utto, before Army officials and religious leaders who resolved their deep-seated animosity, vowed to rebuild peace and cooperate in tackling security challenges in the areas affected by their conflict, which had displaced hundreds of innocent villagers.

